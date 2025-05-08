Pedro Acosta passes medical for French MotoGP

Pedro Acosta passed fit for French MotoGP after arm pump surgery

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Factory KTM rider Pedro Acosta has been declared fit by the MotoGP medical team to compete in this weekend’s French Grand Prix, following recent arm pump surgery.

Acosta underwent the procedure immediately after the Jerez test last Monday, prompting a mandatory medical assessment at Le Mans ahead of Friday’s opening FP1 session.

Unlike LCR Honda’s Somkiat Chantra, who was forced to withdraw from the French round due to similar surgery, Acosta has been given the green light to participate.

The young Spaniard has endured a challenging start to the 2025 season, currently sitting tenth in the riders' standings with a best finish of sixth.

The early difficulties prompted a switch back to the ‘2024’ KTM from Qatar.

“My strongest point last year was braking and releasing the brake, or trail brake, and this was completely gone,” he explained. “I was not even able to overtake anyone. For this, it was a good decision [to go back] I think.”

However, Tech3's Maverick Vinales has been a podium contender on the 2025 spec bike at the last two rounds.

Acosta qualified seventh at Le Mans as a rookie last year, then finished sixth in the Sprint before crashing in the grand prix.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

