MotoGP manufacturers agree: No 850cc testing during 2025 season

MotoGP manufacturers agree not to test new 850cc bikes until the end of the 2025 season.

Lap 1, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Lap 1, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

MotoGP manufacturers have agreed that track testing for the next generation of 850cc machines will not commence until after the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The Grand Prix Commission, composed of the FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna, has announced that 850cc prototypes, set to debut in 2027, cannot be tested until at least November 17.

That is the day after the final round of the 2025 World Championship, in Valencia.

The 850cc announcement was made alongside other rule changes for riders leaving the grid and eligibility for private testing after a long injury absence:

MotoGP Class: 2027 Specification Testing – Effective Immediately
"An agreement has been made between the manufacturers that they will not test 2027 specification machines during the 2025 season. This means testing a motorcycle of the 2027 specification will only be allowed from the 17th of November 2025."

The shift from 1000cc engines, in use since 2012, to 850cc powerplants is designed to lower performance amid concerns that the current machines are becoming too fast for the circuit run-off areas.

In addition to smaller engines, ride height devices will be banned, and aerodynamics reduced. Pirelli will also replace Michelin as the exclusive tyre supplier.

The testing delay adds to the current engine development freeze, which locks engine design in place - except for Honda and Yamaha in concession band D - until the end of 2026, for cost reasons.

GPone.com reports that Ducati plans to test its 850cc prototype for the first time in March of 2026.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
3m ago
Ex-MotoGP rider “in the mix” in Supertwin class at 2025 North West 200
Jeremy McWilliams, North West 200 2025
F1 News
21m ago
Revealed: McLaren enquired about Max Verstappen’s availability
Max Verstappen
BSB News
26m ago
BSB star on racing North West 200: ‘It’s possible… it catches my eye’
Storm Stacey, North West 200 2025
MotoGP News
40m ago
MotoGP manufacturers agree: No 850cc testing during 2025 season
Lap 1, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen ‘unquestionably’ races McLaren drivers differently
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri go wheel-to-wheel

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez: Dovi would have 3 MotoGP titles without Marc!
Andrea Dovizioso, Marc Marquez
RR News
1h ago
One rider ruled out of Isle of Man TT debut after North West 200 crash
North West 200 2025
F1 News
2h ago
Key thing Hamilton has done at Ferrari that Schumacher avoided noted
Michael Schumacher
RR News
2h ago
How to watch North West 200 today: Live stream for free
road racing
MotoGP News
16h ago
Struggling Honda rider ruled out of French MotoGP at Le Mans
Somkiat Chantra