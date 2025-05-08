MotoGP manufacturers have agreed that track testing for the next generation of 850cc machines will not commence until after the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The Grand Prix Commission, composed of the FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna, has announced that 850cc prototypes, set to debut in 2027, cannot be tested until at least November 17.

That is the day after the final round of the 2025 World Championship, in Valencia.

The 850cc announcement was made alongside other rule changes for riders leaving the grid and eligibility for private testing after a long injury absence:

MotoGP Class: 2027 Specification Testing – Effective Immediately

"An agreement has been made between the manufacturers that they will not test 2027 specification machines during the 2025 season. This means testing a motorcycle of the 2027 specification will only be allowed from the 17th of November 2025."

The shift from 1000cc engines, in use since 2012, to 850cc powerplants is designed to lower performance amid concerns that the current machines are becoming too fast for the circuit run-off areas.

In addition to smaller engines, ride height devices will be banned, and aerodynamics reduced. Pirelli will also replace Michelin as the exclusive tyre supplier.

The testing delay adds to the current engine development freeze, which locks engine design in place - except for Honda and Yamaha in concession band D - until the end of 2026, for cost reasons.

GPone.com reports that Ducati plans to test its 850cc prototype for the first time in March of 2026.

