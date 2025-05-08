Runner-up to brother Marc in six races this season, Alex Marquez capitalised on an early error by the #93 to finally take a debut MotoGP victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

It was proof that persistence pays off against even the toughest of opponents, Alex staying calm and awaiting his moment rather than growing frustrated at repeatedly finishing, in his words, as ‘Mr P2’.

Asked earlier in the season if he was getting tired of Marc repeatedly thwarting his victory hopes, Alex smiled:

“I said many times to him… I mean, come on! But it's like this! Ask Dovi for example!

"Imagine Dovi, how many titles he would have in his career, three in MotoGP, without Marc.

“When you are in your best moment and you have in front a rival like Marc, it's like this.

"So we just need - and we can - see what he is doing, and it's an opportunity to learn and to improve.”

Dovizioso finished title runner-up to Marc Marquez, then a Repsol Honda rider, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Marquez now rides for Dovi’s former factory Ducati team, which won its first MotoGP title with Francesco Bagnaia in 2022.

Meanwhile, Gresini rider Alex heads the MotoGP standings by a single point over Marc heading into this weekend’s French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

