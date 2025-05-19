Main British MotoGP threat highlighted

Alex Marquez has been highlighted as a key threat for victory at this weekend’s British Grand Prix as he looks to close the gap in the MotoGP championship standings.

The Gresini Ducati rider has been the second-fastest runner on pure pace for most of this season so far and has twice led the championship.

Alex Marquez also scored a maiden MotoGP victory at the Spanish Grand Prix as he capitalised on Marc Marquez crashing out of a podium place early on.

A crash out of the recent French Grand Prix at a wet Le Mans proved costly for Alex Marquez, who has now given older brother Marc Marquez a 22-point lead in the standings.

Coming into this weekend’s British GP at Silverstone, Marc Marquez believes the flowing nature of the English venue will play into his younger brother’s strengths.

“Of course, we showed good speed in all circuits,” championship leader Marc Marquez said.

“Qatar was one of the most important GPs for me. Now we arrive at Silverstone, where I expect Alex [Marquez] will be super-fast there.

“Normally, for his riding style, it will be better than here [at Le Mans].

“So, let’s see if we can be close to the top guys. That will be the target.

“And for me the most important target will be to reconfirm what we try at the Jerez test, what we tried here.

“Let’s see if in Silverstone it is working, because it’s a completely different layout, race track and riding style.”

Alex Marquez has solid recent form at Silverstone on the Gresini-run Ducati, as he finished sixth in the sprint last year and seventh in the grand prix.

In 2023, he managed to navigate the wet conditions of the sprint to take his first Saturday win and the first of two that year.

Silverstone also marked one of the better results of a tough 2021 campaign on the Honda for Alex Marquez, as he guided his LCR-run machine to eighth.