Alex Rins: MotoGP 2027? “A smaller engine will change nothing”

Alex Rins has cast doubt on whether MotoGP’s upcoming shift to smaller 850cc engines in 2027 will significantly alter performance levels in the premier class.

The Monster Yamaha rider believes the move - part of a broader push to reduce top speeds and improve safety - won’t necessarily translate into slower lap times, particularly in the corners.

“Honestly, I don't think in ‘27 everything becomes more safe [slower]. Sure, a little bit, taking the rear devices out and stuff like this will help,” said Rins.

“But with a smaller engine, it will change nothing.”

Rins pointed to his experience in Moto3: “In Moto3, when I was competing there were 500 revs more. But the first year they cut 500 revs, they were even faster than us.”

While reducing displacement and banning ride-height devices should at least halt the rise of record-breaking top speeds, the impact is expected to be less pronounced in the corners.

As such, tracks still need to do all they can to maximise runoff in critical areas.

One of several riders to suffer a heavy impact with an airfence during practice for the Spanish Grand Prix, the Suzuki and Honda race winner said:

“After my crash, I called Loris Capirossi [FIM safety officer] and he said that for next year, the plan is to improve that runoff area. For this year, they improved for corner 1-2 and for next year in the plan was corner 4.”

Meanwhile, it’s not yet confirmed if Yamaha will be competing with an Inline or V4 engine in 2027.

Both options are currently on the table, with a 1000cc V4 currently in its early stages of track testing while Yamaha concurrently develops its existing inline powerplant.

The latest Inline upgrade was officially introduced last time at Le Mans, with Rins and team-mate Quartararo praising Yamaha for improving performance without sacrificing engine character.

“Luckily, it is just [more] top speed,” Rins said of the latest engine spec.

“[Yamaha] were really paying attention not to change the character of the bike. Because it’s easy to bring more power, but then everything is more aggressive.”

The new engine carried Quartararo to pole position at Le Mans but is expected to be of greater benefit at this weekend’s British MotoGP at the fast Silverstone circuit.