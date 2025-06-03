MotoGP talent plans to break up Marc Marquez-Pecco Bagnaia in Ducati garage

"The jump to the factory team should take place in 2027," a MotoGP up-and-comer says

Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez

One of MotoGP’s most impressive talents is plotting to end Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia’s partnership.

The factory Ducati garage is the target for many riders on the grid but Marquez and Bagnaia are a formidable duo, and are contracted until the end of next year.

But Fermin Aldeguer hopes to do enough to convince Ducati to give him the red bike in 2027.

"The plan of all rookies who compete in a satellite team is to finish in the official one,” Gresini rider Aldeguer told Motorsport.

“I'm lucky that my contract is directly with Ducati. This year we have practically the same bike as the official riders.

“Between my age and this contract, I have a bit of an advantage over the others.

"I have four years on my contract, two plus two. If my results are good, the jump to the factory team should take place in 2027.

“Then we'll see what happens, but that's the plan."

Fermin Aldeguer a future factory Ducati rider?

Fermin Aldeguer
Fermin Aldeguer

Aldeguer was snapped up by Ducati, signed directly to the manufacturer, while he shone in Moto2.

He was thrown into the Gresini garage, as Marquez’s replacement, to ride the year-old bike.

But the GP24 has been competitive with the 2025 bike, and even better in the case of the struggling Bagnaia.

Aldeguer’s teammate Alex Marquez has mastered the 2024 version and previously led the MotoGP standings.

Aldeguer, aged 20, insists that his new teammate is helping him constantly. He cited an example of a half-dressed Alex arriving into his room, shortly before a race, to warn Aldeguer that he had changed his mind about which tyre to use, rather than to appear deceitful.

Aldeguer finished on the podium at the French MotoGP at Le Mans, his standout result so far.

"If someone told me at the beginning of the year that in my sixth race in MotoGP I would be on the podium, I would have told them to lie down," he said.

"At Ducati they are very happy; I don't know if they expected the podium to come so soon.”

2027 is still a long way off, with new rules set to arrive too.

But Ducati might already have access to the ideal replacement for the current Marquez-Bagnaia partnership in their factory garage.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

