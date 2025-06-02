After enduring “probably the worst race of my career” at the British MotoGP, double 2024 Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini called for KTM “to do something for me… because like this it’s impossible to continue.”

The Austrian factory appears to have reacted swiftly with an invitation to Austria for some aerodynamic tests ahead of this weekend’s Aragon round.

“In the next incoming days, just before Aragon race weekend, I am going to Austria to do some specific aerodynamic tests that I hope will help us to make the progress we need,” he said,

“We also have an important test in Aragon on Monday after the race to exploit.

“I hope KTM will help me and support with new ideas this week.

“I like MotorLand a lot, but at the moment we have to be realistic about our level.

“We are far from the others because I’m not feeling well on the bike, so we should go step by step, starting Friday, and see how it goes from there. We will give our maximum, as always."

“We had a long talk after the race”

Bastianini, a seven-time grand prix winner for Ducati, was just 17th at the finish line of the British MotoGP.



“Enea Bastianini… simply cannot feel the bike right now,” admitted Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon.

“Silverstone was the worst weekend of the season for him. We had a long talk with him after the race, and we will try to approach Aragon differently, with new ideas.

“We know he is fast on that layout, having won in 2022, and we will do everything to see the real DNA of Enea back with us. Let’s be positive, and work hard!"

Maverick Vinales, 2025 British MotoGP

"Isolated bad weekend" for Maverick Vinales

After three strong rounds, team-mate Maverick Vinales also dropped out of the top ten at Silverstone, largely due to a lowly 18th in qualifying.

“Maverick has clearly underperformed in the UK, mostly because we missed every key moment of the weekend following several issues,” Goyon said.

“We believe that it was an isolated bad weekend, and that he will carry on his progress in Aragon, where we will focus on making it to Q2 for a whole easier weekend.”

Vinales plans to work on the performance issues experienced in the cold and low grip Silverstone conditions during Monday’s official Aragon test.

But he insisted: “I have faith in our bike, and I believe that Aragon will be a good track for us, where we can keep improving.

“It will be important to work in the right way from Friday to try making it to Q2 and get a good starting position.

“Anyway, I enjoy MotorLand a lot, it will be nice to be racing at home in Spain, with family and friends, so let's enjoy this weekend!"

Vinales is eleventh in the world championship, 13 points behind the top KTM of Pedro Acosta in 9th. Brad Binder is 14th with Bastianini 15th.