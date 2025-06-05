Marc Marquez to manage Sunday “weak point” in “different way” at Aragon MotoGP

Championship leader Marc Marquez reflects on recent Sunday crashes

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 British MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says he will manage his “weak point” “in a different way” at the Aragon Grand Prix following his recent spate of Sunday crashes.

The factory Ducati rider has been the fastest rider on the grid for much of the first seven rounds of the 2025 season and leads the standings by 24 points.

But his near-perfect sprint win record of six out of seven has been paired with inconsistency on Sundays, with wins at COTA and Jerez going missing due to crashes.

He nearly lost another podium result due to a crash at the British Grand Prix before it was red-flagged.

Expected to dominate at this weekend’s Aragon GP like he did on the Ducati last year, Marc Marquez says he will work on his Sunday weakness “in a different way” - though refused to say how.

“Of course, it’s my weak point at the moment and we are working on it,” he said on Thursday when asked if he was worried about his Sunday crashes.

“I will start to manage in a different way. I will try.

“Theoretically is one thing, but on the race track is another thing because you never want to do mistakes. But all the mistakes arrive on Sunday and it’s our weak point.

“So, we need to fix this if we want to fight for the championship because last Sunday already we were super lucky, because of course later we finished third.

“But it was another mistake, so let’s see if we can fix for the future.”

No manufacturer is unbeatable, including Ducati

Ducati comes into this weekend’s eighth round of the season off the back of two straight defeats for the first time since the 2022 season.

Marquez says “sooner or later” every dominant manufacturer faces a tougher opponent challenge, but also pointed out that the previous two grands prix at Le Mans and Silverstone were run in unusual conditions.

“I mean, of course Ducati and myself respect a lot the other manufacturers,” he started.

“And they know that they are super strong. We are competing in MotoGP.

“Some of them have concussions and those concessions are made to equal the level because it’s better for the championship. Sooner or later, nobody and no manufacturer is unbeatable.

“So, it will be closer and closer, but our job is to try to improve our bike to keep our level and keep winning.

“The bike is working super good. Of course, the last two GPs the Sunday was not normal.

“It was a bit strange. It’s where we need to adapt a bit quicker to the conditions maybe, but the problem last Sunday was Ducati chose the medium [front] tyre expecting it to work a bit better and it was the opposite.

“It was a strange race. And Le Mans also it was a crazy race.

“But as I say: nobody is unbeatable and sooner or later there will be some manufacturers who will be the same or even better [than Ducati].

“So, this is where it’s a competition and where we need to keep working.”   

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

