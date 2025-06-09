Aprilia’s “effort is paying off” even if Marco Bezzecchi ‘not happy’ after Aragon MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi believes Aprilia’s “effort is paying off” but is unhappy with his MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix as “with this pace we should do something more”.

The factory Aprilia rider came into the Aragon weekend off the back of a surprise first victory with the Italian marque at the British Grand Prix.

Though showing solid speed in practice, Marco Bezzecchi’s weekend came off the rails when a crash in Q1 left him 20th on the grid.

He fought his way through to top eight results in both races, with Bezzecchi eighth in Sunday’s grand prix.

Branding this “not a good result” because of the speed he had with the RS-GP, Bezzecchi is at least confident in the direction Aprilia is taking the bike.

“Exactly what I expected,” he said when asked about his race on Sunday.

“More tough in the beginning. It’s always like that in the longer race, with the bigger fuel tank, with the grip of the track that is always strange because after the Moto2 race it’s always different.

“But can’t complain, I did my best.

“It’s not a good result with this pace. With this pace we should do something more.

“But in the end I did my best from where we started. So, I can’t complain.

“If I look at the positives, I’m satisfied about my job and the job of the whole team because the bike was working very well. But of course I can’t be completely happy.

“The bike is improving. We are still suffering in some areas. I can’t complain too much.

“The bike is improving day by day, the factory is working really hard. The effort is paying off and tomorrow we have an important test. So, now we rest a bit.”

Bezzecchi is seventh in the MotoGP championship after the first eight rounds on 79 points, while Aprilia is fourth in the constructors’ stable in a tight battle for second covered by just 29 points down to fifth.

During Monday’s test at Aragon, Aprilia has confirmed Bezzecchi will test new aerodynamic solutions as well as electronics and a new exhaust aimed at improving rideability.

He will also test a new chassis.