MotoGP rider at-risk of axe identified; major clue in testing

"There was an expectation he would take a step forward this year - but he hasn’t"

Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez

A clue from MotoGP testing has highlighted a rider at-risk of the chop for next season.

Raul Fernandez is under scrutiny for his place in the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up.

Trackhouse opted to put Manu Gonzalez, the Moto2 points leader, on their bike for the Aragon MotoGP test.

The team insisted it was nothing to do with their 2026 race options. And Aprilia are depleted due to Jorge Martin’s absence. But there could be more to it than meets the eye.

DOWNLOAD CRASH MOTOGP PODCAST

Trackhouse say it’s not an audition but, to me, it looks like they’re testing out people,” Jordan Moreland told the Crash MotoGP podcast.

'Patience with Raul Fernandez running out'

Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez

Lewis Duncan said: “You can’t look at it as anything other than the patience with Raul Fernandez running out.

“At Silverstone, Massimo Rivola said ‘he has been underperforming’.

“Last year was a bit tricky for him in terms of having to swap bikes. But there was an expectation he would take a step forward this year - but he hasn’t.

“They’ve had an opportunity. Trackhouse’s ethos is geared towards giving people opportunities. That goes to the NASCAR project, as well.

“It’s good for them to use that spare bike as an opportunity for a young rider.

“In an ideal situation Jorge Martin would not be injured, and you stick Lorenzo Savadori on the bike to do his testing.

“It speaks to the problems that Aprilia has, with its roster of reserve riders.

“Most manufacturers have a couple of names to call upon, whether that’s test riders or from World Superbikes. Aprilia doesn’t have that.

“There is an element of that here, as well.

“But certainly it’s hard not to look at this as an opportunity for next year.

“Fernandez has a deal but do deals mean much? Miguel Oliveira might be the odd-one-out at Pramac despite having a two-year contract. We have seen other riders with two-year contracts have them ripped up and put in the bin.

“Just because Fernandez has a contract for next year, it doesn’t save him.

“If you’re Trackhouse and you see how well it’s gone with a rookie [Ogura], you would be looking at the job that Gonzalez is doing. He’s proven.

“Fernandez was good in his one Moto2 season but he hasn’t been good in MotoGP at any point. He hasn’t, at any point, outshone anyone - not any teammate or anyone within the same manufacturer.

“You can defend Raul but good riders on bad bikes have still shown potential.

“I trust that Trackhouse are not instantly putting pressure on Raul. But it’s hard not to look at this as an opportunity for next year.

“Rightly so, because Raul hasn’t done enough to earn his ride this year.”

Fernandez is into his fourth MotoGP season, and his third riding an Aprilia.

Last year he finished 16th overall but, so far in 2025, sits 19th in the MotoGP standings.

A P7 at Le Mans is his best result, and he has only finished inside the top 10 twice.

But Trackhouse insist they retain faith in Fernandez.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Jordan Moreland
Social Media Manager
Jordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
5m ago
Pierre Gasly reacts to Alpine turmoil after latest departure: ‘We need to stick together’
Pierre Gasly
F1 News
45m ago
Lewis Hamilton ‘becoming more and more impatient’ as Ferrari pressure intensifies
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Nico Rosberg labels Canadian GP as “watershed” moment for Oscar Piastri’s F1 title chances
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta prefers “not to imagine” Ducati MotoGP future
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
2h ago
McLaren concerned Oscar Piastri clash could dent Lando Norris' confidence
Norris crashes out of the Canadian GP
F1 News
3h ago
George Russell shocked to be “so close” to McLaren duo in F1 title race
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
New questions for Pecco Bagnaia to solve involving game-changing brakes
Pecco Bagnaia
F1 News
4h ago
Max Verstappen on what Red Bull need to beat “quite extraordinary” McLaren
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP Feature
5h ago
MotoGP rider at-risk of axe identified; major clue in testing
Raul Fernandez