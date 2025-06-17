MotoGP rider at-risk of axe identified; major clue in testing

A clue from MotoGP testing has highlighted a rider at-risk of the chop for next season.

Raul Fernandez is under scrutiny for his place in the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up.

Trackhouse opted to put Manu Gonzalez, the Moto2 points leader, on their bike for the Aragon MotoGP test.

The team insisted it was nothing to do with their 2026 race options. And Aprilia are depleted due to Jorge Martin’s absence. But there could be more to it than meets the eye.

DOWNLOAD CRASH MOTOGP PODCAST

“Trackhouse say it’s not an audition but, to me, it looks like they’re testing out people,” Jordan Moreland told the Crash MotoGP podcast.

'Patience with Raul Fernandez running out'

Raul Fernandez

Lewis Duncan said: “You can’t look at it as anything other than the patience with Raul Fernandez running out.

“At Silverstone, Massimo Rivola said ‘he has been underperforming’.

“Last year was a bit tricky for him in terms of having to swap bikes. But there was an expectation he would take a step forward this year - but he hasn’t.

“They’ve had an opportunity. Trackhouse’s ethos is geared towards giving people opportunities. That goes to the NASCAR project, as well.

“It’s good for them to use that spare bike as an opportunity for a young rider.

“In an ideal situation Jorge Martin would not be injured, and you stick Lorenzo Savadori on the bike to do his testing.

“It speaks to the problems that Aprilia has, with its roster of reserve riders.

“Most manufacturers have a couple of names to call upon, whether that’s test riders or from World Superbikes. Aprilia doesn’t have that.

“There is an element of that here, as well.

“But certainly it’s hard not to look at this as an opportunity for next year.

“Fernandez has a deal but do deals mean much? Miguel Oliveira might be the odd-one-out at Pramac despite having a two-year contract. We have seen other riders with two-year contracts have them ripped up and put in the bin.

“Just because Fernandez has a contract for next year, it doesn’t save him.

“If you’re Trackhouse and you see how well it’s gone with a rookie [Ogura], you would be looking at the job that Gonzalez is doing. He’s proven.

“Fernandez was good in his one Moto2 season but he hasn’t been good in MotoGP at any point. He hasn’t, at any point, outshone anyone - not any teammate or anyone within the same manufacturer.

“You can defend Raul but good riders on bad bikes have still shown potential.

“I trust that Trackhouse are not instantly putting pressure on Raul. But it’s hard not to look at this as an opportunity for next year.

“Rightly so, because Raul hasn’t done enough to earn his ride this year.”

Fernandez is into his fourth MotoGP season, and his third riding an Aprilia.

Last year he finished 16th overall but, so far in 2025, sits 19th in the MotoGP standings.

A P7 at Le Mans is his best result, and he has only finished inside the top 10 twice.

But Trackhouse insist they retain faith in Fernandez.