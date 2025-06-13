Johann Zarco says current MotoGP radio setup “not pleasant”, urges F1 approach

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco has called for MotoGP organisers to reconsider their planned in-helmet radio communication system, preferring an “F1 style” in-ear setup rather than the proposed bone conduction devices.

MotoGP is tipped to introduce radio communications next season, initially to relay safety messages from Race Direction.

But unlike Formula One’s in-ear devices, the MotoGP approach currently favours external ‘bone conduction’ headphones that transmit sound through vibrations against the rider’s head rather than into the ear canal.

Johann Zarco: "Sometimes I could not hear"

Zarco was among a handful of riders to try the latest system at Aragon where the Frenchman experienced difficulties hearing the test messages clearly due to some helmet movement at high speed.

“When you go over 300ks, the helmet goes up a bit, so the radio was not touching my bones anymore and sometimes I could not hear,” Zarco explained. “So it was interesting also to know this.

“There are some other riders who say they can hear very well all the time, some others not.”

Zarco added that he would prefer a similar setup to Formula One, which utilises customised in-ear devices.

“At the moment it's not pleasant to have this radio, the [earpiece] system is not good. The best system would be to do it like in Formula One,” Zarco stated. “I will ask [FIM officials] to try what they are using in Formula One.”

Zarco also expressed concern over MotoGP's permitted noise levels, which currently allow a maximum of 130 dB/A.

The 34-year-old highlighted hearing protection as a key concern.

“I try to take care of my body, of my [hearing], of my brain,” Zarco continued. “I can feel that, if I continue like this, just with the earplugs that I'm used to, I will not hear a lot when I’m over 50 years old.

“I would like to protect more my [hearing] and I think adaptive earplugs, the same as they have in Formula One, could give me a step.

“But at the moment they don't accept it in the motorbikes, so they still need to develop it.

“This [MotoGP] system on the bones looks good, but I think the best thing would be the same as Formula One.”

Despite the safety and balance concerns raised by in-ear devices, Zarco remains open to exploring their feasibility, adding: “They say the decibels are getting lower with this [F1] system.

“Personally, with or without radio, I would like to calm down this decibel level.”

The longer-term goal for the MotoGP radio system is full team-rider track communication, as in F1.

Zarco, winner of this year’s home French MotoGP, was 17th fastest at the Aragon test, where he was impressed by Honda’s new carbon fibre swingarm.