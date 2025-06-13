Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia rate Pedro Acosta’s chances if he rode a Ducati

The top three at the Aragon MotoGP were quizzed on how Pedro Acosta might perform if he swaps his KTM for a Ducati in 2026, amid ongoing speculation linking the talented Spaniard with a move to the VR46 team.

Acosta, who took a season-best fourth place at Aragon after an early duel with Francesco Bagnaia, has made his frustration clear at the gap to the Ducatis after stepping up to the factory Red Bull KTM team from Tech3 GASGAS.

Asked for his prediction for Acosta on a Desmosedici, world championship leader and Aragon winner Marc Marquez, answered: “I don't know. Better than KTM? Yes.

“The level, as we know, Acosta is a super-talented rider. He showed in the previous categories and he’s showing right now. Today he did an incredible race. But I don’t know what he will do. Fast, of course.”

Runner-up Alex Marquez echoed his brother’s sentiment but added a note of caution over the uncertainty riders face when switching machinery.

“I agree with Marc. Until the point that you are on a bike, you don’t know what you are able to do, and how that bike will suit your riding style,” Alex said.

“I don’t have a magic ball. I cannot see the future. For sure, he will be super fast with the Ducati, but how much, we don't know.”

'We all know the potential of Pedro Acosta'

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta, 2025 Aragon MotoGP

Third-place Bagnaia offered a confident assessment.

“Fighting for podiums and competitive,” Bagnaia predicted. “We all know the potential of Pedro. He was super fast in every category. He’s fast right now.

“It’s true that he’s struggling, but it’s also true that maybe KTM right now is not as competitive to us as the past years. So for sure better than with the KTM.”

While KTM's future as a manufacturer has been stabilised by investment from India, uncertainty remains around their long-term MotoGP strategy, adding fuel to rumours of Acosta potentially taking over the TBC seat at VR46 next season, alongside Fabio di Giannantonio.

Sixth overall with five podiums during his rookie campaign, Acosta sits eighth in the current World Championship standings, as the top KTM rider.

However, Tech3’s Maverick Vinales has the best on-track finish, being stripped of a Qatar podium by a tyre-pressure penalty.