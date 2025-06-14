Toprak Razgatlioglu makes intriguing admission about his manager's MotoGP talks

Toprak Razgatlioglu gives credit to Kenan Sofuoglu for his MotoGP move, and says he spoke to more than just Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Credit has been given by Toprak Razgatlioglu to his manager, Kenan Sofuoglu, for his MotoGP switch.

Razgatlioglu’s move to MotoGP was announced earlier this week with Pramac Yamaha having acquired the reigning World Superbike Champion for the 2026 season.

But Razgatlioglu has confirmed that he and manager Sofuoglu were in talks with manufacturers other than Yamaha to try to make the move happen.

“For me, everything is easy because it's not my job,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told MotoGP.com at the Misano WorldSBK.

“It is Kenan's [Sofuoglu] job. He was talking with some brands. Finally we signed with Yamaha.

“Thank you to Kenan. For my career, he has built it step by step. And finally we move to MotoGP. Thank you very much for this.

“He is more than a brother. He is like family. I am happy to be working with him.

“I am really happy and really excited.

“For me, it is a big challenge to finally go to MotoGP. I am really happy.”

Razgatlioglu didn’t confirm which other brands his manager spoke to.

Honda have a vacant factory bike in 2026, and were initially linked with a swoop for Razgatlioglu.

Aprilia might have a space if they lose Jorge Martin but have not meaningfully been spoken about in the same sentence as Razgatlioglu.

The only free Ducati in 2026 is at VR46, and was never linked to Razgatlioglu, while KTM have never been on the table.

When can Toprak Razgatlioglu ride MotoGP bike?

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu added that he doesn't “know now” when he will first be able to test a MotoGP bike.

When he switched from Yamaha to BMW, Razgatlioglu was denied the possibility to test the M1000 RR by Yamaha before the end of his contract.

Switching back theoretically gives BMW the chance to return the favour to Yamaha and delay Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP debut until past the expiry date of his contract with the Bavarian brand.

The Turkish rider himself, though, is unconcerned by this for now.

“We will make the plan later,” he said regarding the date of his first MotoGP test.

“Now, I am just focused on my job.”

Finally, the question of his race number. The #54 is a number Razgatlioglu inherited from five-time Supersport World Champion Sofuoglu, but in MotoGP it is taken already by 2025 rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

"Now, I don't know,” Razgatlioglu said regarding which number he will choose.

“I have some ideas but I won't say it here!”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

