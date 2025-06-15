Yamaha name final Suzuka 8 Hours rider to join Jack Miller

WorldSBK rider Andrea Locatelli has been named as the third rider on Yamaha’s factory Suzuka 8 Hours team.

Locatelli, who recently re-signed with Yamaha to stay with the factory for the 2026 and 2027 World Superbike seasons, will make his Suzuka 8 Hours debut in the 2025 edition of the event, the news confirms, as the Italian will join Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Jack Miller and Yamaha All Japan Superbike veteran – and four-time Suzuka 8 Hours winner – Katsuyuki Nakasuga in the Yamaha Racing Team for the famous Japanese endurance race.

The team is Yamaha’s first full factory effort in the race since 2019, when it lost out to Kawasaki after a red flag led to a controversial conclusion to the race.

“For me, it is a pleasure to be invited to ride the Suzuka 8 Hours for Yamaha,” Andrea Locatelli said.

“For my whole WorldSBK career, I have been a Yamaha rider and this is an honour, especially as I have just signed a new contract to extend my relationship with Yamaha.

“It means a lot to me for Yamaha to give me this opportunity; it has been something I have always wanted to do, but to do it with the Yamaha Factory Racing team is really special.

“Suzuka is an amazing track, and this is a new opportunity and experience for me, so I am very much looking forward to it.

“Thank you to Yamaha and all of the people working on this project, I can’t wait to go for the test and then the race as we look to achieve the best result for Yamaha in this important race.”

Tetsu Ono – General Manager, Motorsport Strategy Division, Yamaha Motor Company – added: “First of all, I’m very happy to welcome Andrea to the team. Him joining completes the third piece of our puzzle, with all three riders bringing something unique to the team.

“Nakasuga has a wealth of experience on the R1, at the 8 Hours, and around Suzuka Circuit.

“Miller brings the passion and fighting spirit to fire up the team, and Locatelli has his signature consistency, along with a spirit of challenge and special motivation to take on his first 8 Hours.

“I’m sure that Team Manager Wataru Yoshikawa can combine the three riders’ strengths, and will add to that the potential of the YZF-R1 that’s been honed through All Japan competition, bringing it all together to get the best possible package to take on this year’s race.

“For the race on 3 August, I think it will be just like Nakasuga said at the team launch in March, when he talked about going back to get our revenge for 2019 with a newly formed factory effort.

“We want to celebrate Yamaha’s 70th anniversary with an 8 Hours win, and to do it with our fans from all around the world.”