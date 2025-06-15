Aprilia boss teases developments in bid to ‘get best from Bezzecchi talents’

Aprilia Racing team manager Paolo Bonora declared himself satisfied with the progress made on the Aprilia RS-GP during the post-Aragon MotoGP test, declaring new aero and electronic developments are likely to be rolled out during the second-half of the season.

The Italian team was unable to build on the success of its unlikely British MotoGP victory during the most recent Aragon MotoGP round after a crash for Marco Bezzecchi in qualifying limited him to a pair of eighth place finishes from 21st on the grid.

Victory at Silverstone notwithstanding, it has been a challenging season for Aprilia, which had come into 2025 being tipped for a title tilt with new signings Bezzecchi and reigning champion Jorge Martin.

However, with Martin out of action indefinitely through injury, it has placed greater emphasis on Bezzecchi’s performances.

Outside of his win, Bezzecchi’s best result over a full-length distance has been a sixth place finish at COTA this season.

Nevertheless, having spent the Aragon test focused on improving Bezzecchi’s feel on the RS-GP during time attack mode, the Italian’s second fastest time overall gave Bonora reason to be cheerful.

“Very interesting indeed,” remarked Bonora to MotoGP.com when asked how he assessed the test. “As usual after the Grand Prix, the conditions are good, so we were focused on the time attack of Marco.

“We put in place a lot of things, on the electronics side in particular, to manage better the acceleration phase to keep the bike under control and make it more stable.”

In addition to the electronics, Aprilia also debuted a new front faring, which Bonora hints will make its race debut in the coming weeks.

“We also tested something related to the aerodynamics. It was something good, this is the first comment, [but] we have to test it with all the riders to get the comments from them. It seems to be good and we will probably see it during the second-half of the season.

“[We need to work on improving] Not only qualifying, but all the aerodynamics of the bike during the race and also the time attack. We need to fix completely the new tyre situation for Marco.

“We fixed a bit already over the weekend because in the braking area his comments were good but we are still working in the acceleration phase, so to get the best of his talent we have to improve the acceleration phase.”