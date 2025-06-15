Aprilia boss teases developments in bid to ‘get best from Bezzecchi talents’

Aprilia proclaims 'very interesting' developments as it bids to give Marco Bezzecchi a bike to 'get the best from his talents'

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Aprilia RS-GP, Aragon MotoGP.jpg
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Aprilia RS-GP, Aragon MotoGP.jpg

Aprilia Racing team manager Paolo Bonora declared himself satisfied with the progress made on the Aprilia RS-GP during the post-Aragon MotoGP test, declaring new aero and electronic developments are likely to be rolled out during the second-half of the season.

The Italian team was unable to build on the success of its unlikely British MotoGP victory during the most recent Aragon MotoGP round after a crash for Marco Bezzecchi in qualifying limited him to a pair of eighth place finishes from 21st on the grid.

Victory at Silverstone notwithstanding, it has been a challenging season for Aprilia, which had come into 2025 being tipped for a title tilt with new signings Bezzecchi and reigning champion Jorge Martin.

However, with Martin out of action indefinitely through injury, it has placed greater emphasis on Bezzecchi’s performances.

Outside of his win, Bezzecchi’s best result over a full-length distance has been a sixth place finish at COTA this season.

Nevertheless, having spent the Aragon test focused on improving Bezzecchi’s feel on the RS-GP during time attack mode, the Italian’s second fastest time overall gave Bonora reason to be cheerful.

“Very interesting indeed,” remarked Bonora to MotoGP.com when asked how he assessed the test. “As usual after the Grand Prix, the conditions are good, so we were focused on the time attack of Marco.

“We put in place a lot of things, on the electronics side in particular, to manage better the acceleration phase to keep the bike under control and make it more stable.”

In addition to the electronics, Aprilia also debuted a new front faring, which Bonora hints will make its race debut in the coming weeks.

“We also tested something related to the aerodynamics. It was something good, this is the first comment, [but] we have to test it with all the riders to get the comments from them. It seems to be good and we will probably see it during the second-half of the season.

“[We need to work on improving] Not only qualifying, but all the aerodynamics of the bike during the race and also the time attack. We need to fix completely the new tyre situation for Marco.

“We fixed a bit already over the weekend because in the braking area his comments were good but we are still working in the acceleration phase, so to get the best of his talent we have to improve the acceleration phase.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
2m ago
George Russell credits “Montreal GOAT” Lewis Hamilton after second pole in Canada
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Le Mans Results
59m ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans - Full race results
No. 83 Ferrari
Le Mans News
1h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Robert Kubica lifts Ferrari, AF Corse to historic win
No.83 AF Corse Ferrari, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans
MotoGP News
1h ago
Crew chief reveals “thing that surprised me the most” about Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Lenovo Team, Ducati GP25, Aragon MotoGP, Motorland Aragon

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
2h ago
Peter Hickman back on his feet and smiling after IOMTT crash
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Poncharal reveals extent of ex-F1 team boss Steiner’s Tech 3 MotoGP interest
Guenther Steiner, 2025 British MotoGP
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.