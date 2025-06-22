Brad Binder “That was my race done” but “not Diggia's fault”

Brad Binder and Johann Zarco eliminated from the Italian MotoGP Sprint by a first-corner pile-up at Mugello.

Brad Binder, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Brad Binder and Johann Zarco saw their Italian MotoGP Sprint end n a first-corner collision at Mugello.

Binder got an electric start from 15th on his Red Bull KTM but was caught out by light contact from Fabio Di Giannantonio. The VR46 Ducati rider had been focused on keeping clear of Marco Bezzecchi on the inside line.

“I did not know anything until after the race when I saw the images,” said di Giannantonio. “I was on the outside of Bez and… I didn’t feel anything. When I saw afterwards that they crashed, I was not happy, but I could not do anything.”

The contact caused Binder to lose control and low-side, collecting Zarco’s LCR Honda in the process and eliminating both riders before the first corner exit.

“I had a rocket launch – my start was insane – and when I turned into Turn 1, I had a touch and it was enough to make the front end tuck. That was my race done,” Binder explained.

“I didn't see him when I was turning in, so I got put into a bit of a sandwich there. It's not Diggia's fault by any means.

“It is what it is. Hopefully I can get the same launch tomorrow and put myself in a decent spot for the main race.”

Both Binder and Zarco fortunately escaped without injury.

“My butt is a bit sore from when I slid into Zarco,” Binder added. “Sorry to him. But it looks like he's OK, so I’m glad about that.”

Johann Zarco, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Zarco, who started one place ahead of Binder in 14th, admitted that taking the outside line into Turn 1 was a gamble that didn’t pay off.

“It’s very hard to take the right decision when you start to brake,” said the Frenchman. 

“The inside line would have been a bit more safe, but I already have experience here of braking a bit late, going fast into the first corner and taking a wide line to gain some positions.

“But it didn’t work today!”

The 23-lap Italian MotoGP starts at 2pm local time on Sunday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

