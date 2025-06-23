Alex Marquez “one of the toughest opponents” ever in MotoGP, says Marc Marquez

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says his younger brother Alex Marquez is “one of the toughest opponents” he’s ever had.

Alex Marquez is enjoying his best season yet in MotoGP In 2025, having scored a maiden grand prix win at Jerez as well as five other Sunday podiums, a sprint victory at Silverstone and a further eight runner-up spots.

After nine rounds of the campaign, Alex Marquez is just 40 points from championship leader and older brother Marc Marquez.

Marc Marquez scored a double victory at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend to extend his advantage in the standings.

However, he noted afterwards that during “one of my best moments” of his career Alex Marquez has been able to continually shadow him.

“I mean, being a factory rider you have the pressure to fight for the championship, especially if you are in Ducati, because it’s the best bike on the grid,” he said.

“Then Alex is riding with the previous bike and in the Ducati factory team we are trying to put some new items on to increase this advantage.

“But even like this, Alex is riding super-fast and I want to say - and I need to say - it’s only the ninth race in the championship, but I’m having one of the best moments of my career and Alex is there.

“So, it means he’s one of the toughest opponents I’ve found in my career because he’s super consistent, super-fast and has a very good balance in all the circuits.

“So, at the moment I’m enjoying that sweet moment for the Marquez family.”

Marc Marquez has faced a number of tough opponents over the years in his title battles, including Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa and Andrea Dovizioso.

Last weekend saw Marc Marquez achieve new milestones in his career, as he registered a 100th career pole on Saturday before scoring a 93 grand prix victory on Sunday.

His 93 win came at the scene of his first 15 years ago, when he won the 125cc Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

The 32-year-old has also scored five double victories this season from the first nine rounds, equalling the record set by Pecco Bagnaia last year in the sprint era.