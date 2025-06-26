Having endured what he described as his toughest MotoGP weekend of the season, Johann Zarco has suggested that Honda should adopt Mugello as a dedicated test track in a bid to accelerate its development.

After a dream home victory at Le Mans, backed up by a dry runner-up finish at Silverstone, Johann Zarco has failed to score points at the two rounds since.

At the Italian Grand Prix, Zarco qualified 14th, was taken out at Turn 1 in Saturday’s Sprint, then crashed out of the Sunday race while outside the top ten.

“This is a track we are struggling with even more than other tracks. Why? I don't know,” Zarco admitted during the Mugello event.

“It can be an idea now for the next year, maybe to put Mugello as a test track for Honda, because we have many things to learn from here.

"And maybe this will help us to make another step for the future.

“It's two weeks - Aragon and here - that I'm not feeling very good on the bike and I'm not taking any points, not doing great qualifying.”

Joan Mir was the top Honda rider in eleventh place last Sunday, while Yamaha also struggled, with Miguel Oliveira finishing as the top M1 in 13th.

The low grip levels caused by scorching track temperatures in Italy were a common complaint across both Japanese manufacturers.

“The bike doesn't want to go into the corner. So then you always create a slide,” Zarco explained.

“I think that's also why we have seen Marc [Marquez] very strong - because the feeling of the asphalt was something close to Aragon.”

The Frenchman did make progress for Sunday, but it counted for nothing when he was caught out at the final corner on lap 4.

“I didn’t expect the crash, because I had felt good in that corner all weekend and actually enjoyed riding through it," he said.

"I lost the front, and I believe it was due to the tyre temperature.

"It’s a pity, because after yesterday’s outcome I wanted to score some points and end the weekend on a positive note.

"That said, we had made a step forward, and I was enjoying the laps I completed, feeling strong and overtaking other riders, which was important.

"In any case, we’ll take the lessons from this weekend and try again in Assen.”

Fortunately for Zarco and Honda, air temperatures are predicted to be around ten degrees cooler for this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The present D concession ranking for Honda and Yamaha includes the option of private testing at any Grand Prix circuit, as long as it is not within two weeks of an event.

Zarco, yet to officially be announced as staying at Honda next season, had been pushing for a seat at the factory HRC team.

However, amid rumours that Jorge Martin might become available if he splits from Aprilia, the Frenchman is expected to stay at LCR.