Fabio Quartararo explains Dutch MotoGP Sprint crash: “We made a mistake on Friday…”

Fabio Quartararo says a “mistake on Friday” contributed to his crash out of the Dutch MotoGP Sprint.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Fabio Quartararo says a “mistake” made on Friday in combination with the intensity of his riding led to his crash out of the Dutch MotoGP Sprint.

The French rider qualified on pole on Saturday morning, but was shuffled back to fourth behind Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, and Marco Bezzecchi before he crashed out of the Sprint.

Quartararo suggested afterwards that a mistake in the use of his tyre allocation on Friday had forced him to mount a used soft-compound front tyre for the Sprint.

“We made a mistake on Friday and we had start with a used front [tyre],” Fabio Quartararo told British broadcaster TNT Sports after the Sprint in the Netherlands.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider added that the level he was pushing to in the Sprint meant that the possibility of a crash was higher.

“I feel good on the bike,” he said.

“But, pushing to the extreme limit all the laps [means] that we make mistakes and we crash, but this is what happens when you are at 100 per cent every single corner.”

Quartararo explained how the Yamaha is deficient compared to other MotoGP bikes in race scenarios, repeating comments from previous years about the ability of more powerful bikes to prevent Yamaha riders from running lines that allow them to exploit the strengths of the YZR-M1.

“Like always, if you make your lap time alone, it’s okay, but in the race, when they can use all the power and all the grip that they have, we cannot really make our lines and we always have to think about the people behind,” Quartararo said.

“We are working on it and trying to figure out what we can do.”

The French rider added: “We knew that on pure pace we were good, but we know that Marc [Marquez], Alex [Marquez] were a little bit stronger in some areas.

“When the conditions change a bit we are still struggling.

“We are working to try to understand the situation and try to see what we can achieve, because making your pace alone is one thing, but in the race it’s another story. This is why they are much better than us.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
2m ago
Isle of Man TT ace Michael Dunlop victorious in Tandragee 100 return
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
19m ago
Penalty robs one rider of best MotoGP sprint result of 2025
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
23m ago
Charles Leclerc credits Ferrari’s upgrades for return to the front row in Austria F1 qualifying
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
28m ago
Yuki Tsunoda caught off guard by sudden change in car balance in Austria F1 qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
MotoGP News
35m ago
“Missed opportunity” – why Alex Marquez couldn’t overtake Marc in Assen Sprint
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint

More News

MotoGP News
44m ago
Pecco Bagnaia “trying everything” to solve MotoGP Sprint issues: “It’s my problem”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
56m ago
‘Everything felt bad’ - Max Verstappen puzzled by Red Bull F1 car behaviour
Max Verstappen
F1 News
57m ago
George Russell: Mercedes F1 form ‘tough to swallow’ as he's warned for pit lane incident
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton hails “best day operationally” for Ferrari after Austria F1 qualifying
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner: Max Verstappen “quite annoyed” by Mercedes F1 switch rumours
Christian Horner