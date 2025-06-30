Enea Bastianini: “I hope we figure out why this happens”

Enea Bastianini converted a 20th place start into ninth place during Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP, labelling it “one of our best results” of a challenging 2025 season with KTM.

But beyond the points haul, it was the feeling aboard the RC16 that offered the greatest encouragement for the Italian, at least while in a slipstream.

“When I am taking a slipstream, it is much easier for me to make the change of directions, but when I am alone, I cannot push – the bike feels heavier, so it is a problem because we are losing time," Bastianini said.

Having received a three-place grid penalty for disturbing Alex Rins during qualifying, Bastianini recovered to 16th on lap one and - aided by accidents ahead - was up to ninth by lap 6 of 26.

However, once clear of traffic, Bastianini found himself unable to maintain the same rhythm and remained in ninth to the chequered flag, 16 seconds behind Tech3 team-mate Maverick Vinales.

KTM lap times, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

“It is one of our best results of the season, but it was also one of the best races in terms of feeling on the bike,” Bastianini added.

“I was lapping like the other KTM riders at the start when I was with other riders, but when I was alone in the middle of the race, I lost time unfortunately.

“I hope that we really figure out why this happens so we can improve.”

Bastianini led a five-rider train at the flag, ahead of pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Brad Binder (KTM), Johann Zarco (Honda), Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Jack Miller (Yamaha)

Team manager Nicolas Goyon praised Bastianini’s efforts: “I really would like to congratulate Enea Bastianini. He was upset yesterday after receiving his three-grid-position penalty, because he knew that P20 would make things even more difficult.

“However, he kept pushing, and led the second group to take a final ninth place from 20th on the grid, so well done! The bike is still not perfect for him, but we have made steps forward, so we need to keep going in that direction.

“A little week of rest for us, and then we will get ready for the next double header, starting with the German MotoGP.”

Pedro Acosta, fourth across the line on Sunday after a mid-race podium challenge, was the top KTM finisher.