Marc Marquez “didn’t know I was under investigation” after Brno MotoGP sprint win

Ducati’s Marc Marquez admits he “didn’t know I was under investigation” for a potential tyre pressure infringement until after he was cleared at the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix sprint.

The 32-year-old came from second on the grid to lead on the opening lap of Saturday's 10-tour sprint at Brno and was on course for a dominant victory.

But on lap six, he deliberately dropped behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta having been given a warning on his dashboard that his front tyre pressure was too low.

He returned to the lead on the final lap to take the win, but was immediately placed under investigation - risking an eight-second time penalty, which would have dropped him out of the points.

Confident he had managed the situation correctly, no further action was taken by the FIM stewards after the podium ceremony.

MotoGP later explained that an error in race direction’s system led to the investigation, which in turn prompted the stewards’ no further action call.

Speaking to the media after his 11th sprint win of 2025, Marc Marquez admits he didn’t know he was under investigation until after he was cleared.

“The good thing is that when you asked me in parc ferme, I didn’t know I was under investigation,” he told motogp.com.

“Now they’ve told me that I was under investigation. But I was convinced because I saw on the dashboard that I was inside, so for that reason I was convinced.

“But it could also be the rear pressure, which can also sometimes be a tricky point. But it was an interesting race for the front pressure.

“The feeling was super good, I was riding in a very good way. I mean, I feel comfortable with the bike but it’s true that issue with the front pressure made things a bit more difficult.”

Marquez faced a similar issue at the Thai Grand Prix, where he was forced to give up the lead to get his front tyre pressure into the legal window before going on to win.

He explained that the lack of dry running this weekend and the expectation from Ducati that the new, ultra-grippy Brno asphalt would change how the bike worked the front tyre created the pressure issue.

“But it was difficult for the engineers,” he added.

“The fact that yesterday we didn’t ride [in the dry] and the fact that we have a new asphalt that is working super good, but the bike balance changed a lot.

“So, we are riding in a very strange way and they expected it would increase the pressure more. But it was not like this. But happy to manage the situation.

“As I said, with the front pressure normally we don’t have any conversations with the team because we believe in the team because they are doing a very good job.

“For the engineers, the easiest thing is to put a lot of pressure in and the rider will complain.

“But they are always trying to give to us the best performance possible.

“This time, the fact we didn’t have time yesterday and the fact the new asphalt changed a lot the bike balance and the way to ride, maybe that front pressure was unpredictable.

“But we have the experience for the future and for the next day.”

Marquez noted that his front pressure was not far off where it needed to be and was instantly better when he dropped behind Acosta.

“I don’t think so, because we were super close to the correct pressure,” he replied when asked if this would alter Ducati’s approach for the grand prix.

“As soon as I took a slipstream from Pedro, already on the first lap i saw I was inside the pressure.

“So, it will not change the character of the bike. But it will change a bit more that we will have more rubber on the track, so we need to keep going and try to understand what we can do.”