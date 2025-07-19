Jorge Martin “nervous” before Czech MotoGP sprint, “overriding” Aprilia

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin admits he was “nervous” prior to Saturday’s Czech Grand Prix sprint and is currently “overriding” the Aprilia.

The Spaniard is making his return to racing this weekend having been absent since Qatar - which is his only other appearance so far in 2025 - with injury.

Jorge Martin managed to secure a direct place in Q2 but was only 12th on the grid, before finishing 11th in the 10-lap sprint on the factory Aprilia.

He was able to fight inside the points at one stage and follow team-mate Marco Bezzecchi before drifting backwards, but says results don’t matter to him at this stage of his return.

“I’m happy to do my first race today here in Brno,” he told TNT Sport.

“For sure I was nervous before the start, but that’s completely normal.

“But I was really focused, the first few laps were great. I was with the pack, so I was trying to learn a lot from the bike, from Marco who I was behind.

“I feel we need a lot of time. Now it doesn’t matter if we are fifth, sixth, 11th. At the moment the result is not important.

“The important thing is to keep building this confidence lap by lap and feel a bit better. So, this is the main target.”

Martin admits he is “overriding” the RS-GP at this stage due to his lack of knowledge on it and also needs to find his own base set-up as the Bezzecchi one he is using currently is “not fitting 100% to my style”.

“I mean, I feel strong, I feel prepared,” he added.

“But for sure, not knowing the bike I override it a bit.

“I try to gain time in braking a bit too much, then I go wide. So, everything gets a bit more physical.

“I think also I understood today quite a lot of things compared to the test and yesterday in terms of the setting, how that can help me.

“So, it’s just a matter of time. We just need to stay calm, believe in our job and today was a really good day to improve and to grow. So, I’m happy about the performance.

“For sure, I need to focus on my own path, but for sure it’s important to watch the data because they are fast, they are more consistent than me.

“That’s why I always try to get a tow from Marco. Also today in the race maybe at some point I was able to overtake him.

“I said ‘ok, I’ll wait here, I’ll try to see some lines’, because I knew at the end I would go to the back. So, I think it’s a mix of everything.

“We need to do a set-up for myself because I feel now with Marco’s set-up that I’m using it’s not fitting 100% to my style. It’s just, as I said, a matter of time and trying to work on it.”