Jorge Martin “nervous” before Czech MotoGP sprint, “overriding” Aprilia

Jorge Martin was 11th on his MotoGP comeback

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin admits he was “nervous” prior to Saturday’s Czech Grand Prix sprint and is currently “overriding” the Aprilia.

The Spaniard is making his return to racing this weekend having been absent since Qatar - which is his only other appearance so far in 2025 - with injury.

Jorge Martin managed to secure a direct place in Q2 but was only 12th on the grid, before finishing 11th in the 10-lap sprint on the factory Aprilia.

He was able to fight inside the points at one stage and follow team-mate Marco Bezzecchi before drifting backwards, but says results don’t matter to him at this stage of his return.

“I’m happy to do my first race today here in Brno,” he told TNT Sport.

“For sure I was nervous before the start, but that’s completely normal.

“But I was really focused, the first few laps were great. I was with the pack, so I was trying to learn a lot from the bike, from Marco who I was behind.

“I feel we need a lot of time. Now it doesn’t matter if we are fifth, sixth, 11th. At the moment the result is not important.

“The important thing is to keep building this confidence lap by lap and feel a bit better. So, this is the main target.”

Martin admits he is “overriding” the RS-GP at this stage due to his lack of knowledge on it and also needs to find his own base set-up as the Bezzecchi one he is using currently is “not fitting 100% to my style”.

“I mean, I feel strong, I feel prepared,” he added.

“But for sure, not knowing the bike I override it a bit.

“I try to gain time in braking a bit too much, then I go wide. So, everything gets a bit more physical.

“I think also I understood today quite a lot of things compared to the test and yesterday in terms of the setting, how that can help me.

“So, it’s just a matter of time. We just need to stay calm, believe in our job and today was a really good day to improve and to grow. So, I’m happy about the performance.

“For sure, I need to focus on my own path, but for sure it’s important to watch the data because they are fast, they are more consistent than me.

“That’s why I always try to get a tow from Marco. Also today in the race maybe at some point I was able to overtake him.

“I said ‘ok, I’ll wait here, I’ll try to see some lines’, because I knew at the end I would go to the back. So, I think it’s a mix of everything.

“We need to do a set-up for myself because I feel now with Marco’s set-up that I’m using it’s not fitting 100% to my style. It’s just, as I said, a matter of time and trying to work on it.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “battled” with Marc Marquez tear-off on Czech MotoGP Sprint start
5m ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Takaaki Nakagami injured, Augusto Fernandez penalised after Brno MotoGP Sprint clash
26m ago
Takaaki Nakagami, Augusto Fernandez crash, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati wrongly gave him tyre warning in Czech MotoGP sprint
52m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton TV interviewer spots intriguing “body language” change
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini Sprint podium surprise: "Incredible! After that bacteria… I’m faster!"
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta on “super nice” Czech MotoGP Sprint: “Not normal that Marc lets you pass”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “nervous” before Czech MotoGP sprint, “overriding” Aprilia
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
"So far so good" for Andretti who take 1-2 in IndyCar Toronto Practice Two
1h ago
Colton Herta in Toronto
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “didn’t know I was under investigation” after Brno MotoGP sprint win
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing announces plans for new 76,000 ft facility
1h ago
Christian Rasmussen at Toronto.