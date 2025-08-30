Pedro Acosta explains why he’d reject a mega-money offer from the wrong team

Pedro Acosta is adamant that he will put performance over money.

The factory KTM rider remains one of the hottest talents and most coveted riders in MotoGP despite a season which hasn’t improved on his breakthrough rookie year.

Honda were heavily linked with a swoop for Acosta to rejuvenate their MotoGP project, inevitably on a generous contract.

VR46 Ducati were also linked - less likely to pay huge money but capable of giving Pedro Acosta a better bike.

KTM, in the end, clung onto their prized asset and are determined to give him the resources he needs to excel.

But Acosta insists he will continue prioritising a competitive package over money.

“I hope for a long time,” he told AS.

“I've gone fishing a lot with my father and I don't mind ending up here, and going to see how the tuna are out there in the water.

“I still want to come here to win and it makes no other sense to come here.

“You spend 22 weeks of your life, more training, more press, more commitments, more whatever, which leave you very few weeks off a year.

“And if you don't come with the aim of winning, but to ride around the world on a motorcycle... For that I would stay quietly at home.”

Acosta has recorded his best streak of results in 2025 at the past few races.

He was second at the Hungarian MotoGP, fourth in Austria, and third in Czechia.

It is clear that, finally, KTM have made a significant step with a package which encountered troubles at the start of the season, and prompted a frustrated Acosta to warn that he would not be patient.

Encouragingly, Brad Binder was seventh in Hungary and even stand-in rider Pol Espargaro came eighth, underlining KTM’s improvement.

