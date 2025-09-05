Pecco Bagnaia ‘between two test riders’, ‘can’t figure out’ Barcelona MotoGP woes

Pecco Bagnaia struggled to 21st in Barcelona Practice

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pecco Bagnaia says he should not be “between two test riders” after a tough MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix Friday, but “can’t figure out what to do differently” on the Ducati GP25.

The double world champion has struggled all year to replicate his form of previous seasons on the factory Ducati, as he still can’t push the front end of the GP25 like he wants.

His troubles looked to hit their nadir during the Hungarian Grand Prix before a set-up change for Sunday led to him finding the feelings he’d been missing.

This had him coming to Barcelona - where he won at twice last year - more confident of fighting towards the front.

But on Friday, he couldn’t lift himself into the top 20 in either session and was 1.029s off the pace.

“Even worse than Balaton,” Pecco Bagnaia told Sky Italy.

“I don't know what to say anymore, honestly, because in the end it's always the same story.

“Honestly, I'm really on the limit, we don't know where to go.

“At Balaton, I finished the weekend with a lot of confidence, I was happy, ready to arrive here on a track that's good for me and do well.

“Instead, we arrived here and I'm 21st between two test riders - with all due respect, but I should be in the top five.

“Instead, we can't figure out what to do differently. So this afternoon we'll need a good reset to try and do something tomorrow.”

“Something we can’t get right” on Bagnaia’s side of the Ducati garage

Bagnaia referred to his chances of getting into Q2 in Saturday morning’s qualifying “a miracle” and is not confident of step forward.

“There'll never be any resignation,” he said.

“The goal is to get back to riding strong. I haven't given up in much more difficult situations, and that's not the case here.

“But honestly, it becomes difficult to know what to do, because once you try everything, it's hard to figure out what's not working.

“There's definitely something we can't get right on my side of the garage, because on the other side, the same bike is going incredibly fast.

“I hope with all my heart [there will be a step on Saturday]. But I think it will be difficult.”

Bagnaia responds to Davide Tardozzi’s “help us help you” plea

Following FP1, Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi spoke to Sky Italy and suggested that: “We expect Pecco to do his part to solve these problems.

“He must help us help him: we need him to focus more on overcoming the difficulties, to think more about the rider he is and how good he is.”

Asked about this plea suggesting he needs to push beyond the problems, Bagnaia responded: “I’m trying, but I’m 21st. So, it’s not the correct way.”

Pecco Bagnaia ‘between two test riders’, ‘can’t figure out’ Barcelona MotoGP woes
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez 4th: “Goal is to stay with the front group”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton: Driving Ferrari at Monza ‘All I ever thought it would be and more’
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
Catalan MotoGP practice pace suggests Marc Marquez may get his title wish
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen rates Red Bull’s Italian GP chances after tight practice
1h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Alex Lowes realistic about French WorldSBK chances, qualifying "important"
2h ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini’s Barcelona “bad habit”: “I destroyed the bike!”
2h ago
Enea Bastianini's crashed KTM, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri reprimanded for pit lane incident in FP2 at F1 Italian Grand Prix
2h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Martin Brundle offers F1 title advice to Lando Norris after painful DNF
2h ago
Norris is playing catch up in the 2025 F1 title race
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia ‘between two test riders’, ‘can’t figure out’ Barcelona MotoGP woes
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega picks out one area to improve at French WorldSBK: “I can make a step”
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.