Pecco Bagnaia ‘between two test riders’, ‘can’t figure out’ Barcelona MotoGP woes

Pecco Bagnaia says he should not be “between two test riders” after a tough MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix Friday, but “can’t figure out what to do differently” on the Ducati GP25.

The double world champion has struggled all year to replicate his form of previous seasons on the factory Ducati, as he still can’t push the front end of the GP25 like he wants.

His troubles looked to hit their nadir during the Hungarian Grand Prix before a set-up change for Sunday led to him finding the feelings he’d been missing.

This had him coming to Barcelona - where he won at twice last year - more confident of fighting towards the front.

But on Friday, he couldn’t lift himself into the top 20 in either session and was 1.029s off the pace.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Even worse than Balaton,” Pecco Bagnaia told Sky Italy.

“I don't know what to say anymore, honestly, because in the end it's always the same story.

“Honestly, I'm really on the limit, we don't know where to go.

“At Balaton, I finished the weekend with a lot of confidence, I was happy, ready to arrive here on a track that's good for me and do well.

“Instead, we arrived here and I'm 21st between two test riders - with all due respect, but I should be in the top five.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead, we can't figure out what to do differently. So this afternoon we'll need a good reset to try and do something tomorrow.”

“Something we can’t get right” on Bagnaia’s side of the Ducati garage

Bagnaia referred to his chances of getting into Q2 in Saturday morning’s qualifying “a miracle” and is not confident of step forward.

“There'll never be any resignation,” he said.

“The goal is to get back to riding strong. I haven't given up in much more difficult situations, and that's not the case here.

“But honestly, it becomes difficult to know what to do, because once you try everything, it's hard to figure out what's not working.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“There's definitely something we can't get right on my side of the garage, because on the other side, the same bike is going incredibly fast.

“I hope with all my heart [there will be a step on Saturday]. But I think it will be difficult.”

Bagnaia responds to Davide Tardozzi’s “help us help you” plea

Following FP1, Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi spoke to Sky Italy and suggested that: “We expect Pecco to do his part to solve these problems.

“He must help us help him: we need him to focus more on overcoming the difficulties, to think more about the rider he is and how good he is.”

Asked about this plea suggesting he needs to push beyond the problems, Bagnaia responded: “I’m trying, but I’m 21st. So, it’s not the correct way.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT