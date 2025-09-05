Enea Bastianini’s Barcelona “bad habit”: “I destroyed the bike!”

Not for the first time, Enea Bastianini is caught out by Turn 2 at the Catalan MotoGP.

Enea Bastianini's crashed KTM, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Enea Bastianini's crashed KTM, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Enea Bastianini claimed a top ten place in Friday practice for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP despite “destroying” his KTM in a late accident at Turn 2.

The Italian later joked that falling at the first chicane has become something of a tradition.

“It was important to go directly through to Qualifying 2 and I did it, despite the crash,” said Bastianini , whose RC16 cartwheeled through the gravel trap and over a tyre barrier (pictured).

“I destroyed the bike, but it seems that I crash every year at this corner, so it looks like a bad habit, which I need to accept!

“Anyway, it was a very good day for us, and I am looking forward to continuing the work tomorrow."

Bastianini made it three KTMs in the top six, behind a one-two for factory riders Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta one-two.

“The two sessions have been positive for us,” said Bastianini, who was just 0.359s behind Binder.

“The pace was very good with the soft tyres, although we need to carefully analyse everything for tomorrow, because the grip is too low this year, and we expect a big drop. But it’s like this for everyone.”

Injured team-mate Maverick Vinales began the day an impressive fourth fastest, then was careful not to overload his shoulder on the way to 23rd in the afternoon.

"Honestly, it is a gift that I am able to ride here in Montmelo, it is much sooner than I expected,” said Vinales, who will be the only KTM rider in Qualifying 1.

“Today, we just tried to ride to understand how the shoulder would react. We felt quite limited as the day went by, but I am just really happy to be here today.

“We need more time, it is tough physically as I have lost muscles and I am basically riding with one arm, but we knew all of this arriving here.

“Let’s take things step by step."

Enea Bastianini’s Barcelona MotoGP “bad habit”: “I destroyed the bike!”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

