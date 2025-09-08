Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin delivered another recovery ride in Catalunya, climbing from 17th on the grid to tenth despite several early setbacks.

Two weeks after charging from 16th to 4th at Balaton Park, Martin again demonstrated his overtaking skills on the RS-GP.

Hit from behind by contact between Brad Binder and Jack Miller on lap one, then forced off track by a ride-height device issue, the Aprilia rider later set a pace capable of challenging for the top five.

“Tenth place for me is almost like a podium, starting from 17th,” Martin said.

“I had contact with a rider who hit me from behind on the first lap and ended up at the back of the group again, then I also had a problem with the [ride height] device and had to take a shortcut.

"So I gave up two-seconds, to not get punished, and that cost me some more positions.

“But after that, my pace was really good. I think it was the 4th-5th best pace of the race. I managed the tyre a lot and at the end of the race I was really competitive.

“I started to feel better and better with the bike,” he added. “I was able to try different styles.

“It seems like where I was losing the most during the weekend was in the really fast corners. And during the race, it was my strongest point."

Martin, competing in only his fourth weekend since returning to action, explained why he probably needs to sacrifice braking for corner speed.

“I am very, very strong in braking with Aprilia. Maybe too much! I can overtake riders, but I miss a bit of corner speed," he said.

“There's always a compromise. I think I have to lose a bit of braking, and gain in other parts.

“It seems like with the Aprilia, you can force the front [in braking], but if we don't have a really good first touch of the throttle, we spin the rear a lot.

“So, I need to brake hard, but release smooth, and then a little bit of throttle.

“If I do everything aggressively, like I used to do in the Ducati, then everything becomes really difficult.

"So the stability is now where we have to focus and try to be smooth.”

As for team-mate Marco Bezzecchi earlier in the season, Martin’s results are currently limited by weak qualifying.

“Now, our point to improve is qualifying. Because if I start in the first three rows, I could finish fourth or fifth,” Martin said.

“Maybe I need a special setting just for qualifying. And then keep this [normal] bike set-up for the race.

“I think the Misano test will be super important for me to understand this. I will work a lot on the time attack.”

Bezzecchi retired after contact with Franco Morbidelli, while Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura was the top Aprilia in sixth.

