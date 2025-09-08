Jorge Martin: Aprilia “very strong” in braking, “maybe too much!”

Jorge Martin explained why Aprilia’s braking strength is “maybe too much” after another comeback ride from 17th to tenth in the Catalunya MotoGP.

Jorge Martin, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin delivered another recovery ride in Catalunya, climbing from 17th on the grid to tenth despite several early setbacks.

Two weeks after charging from 16th to 4th at Balaton Park, Martin again demonstrated his overtaking skills on the RS-GP.

Hit from behind by contact between Brad Binder and Jack Miller on lap one, then forced off track by a ride-height device issue, the Aprilia rider later set a pace capable of challenging for the top five.

“Tenth place for me is almost like a podium, starting from 17th,” Martin said.

“I had contact with a rider who hit me from behind on the first lap and ended up at the back of the group again, then I also had a problem with the [ride height] device and had to take a shortcut. 

"So I gave up two-seconds, to not get punished, and that cost me some more positions.

“But after that, my pace was really good. I think it was the 4th-5th best pace of the race. I managed the tyre a lot and at the end of the race I was really competitive.

“I started to feel better and better with the bike,” he added. “I was able to try different styles.

“It seems like where I was losing the most during the weekend was in the really fast corners. And during the race, it was my strongest point."

Martin, competing in only his fourth weekend since returning to action, explained why he probably needs to sacrifice braking for corner speed.

“I am very, very strong in braking with Aprilia. Maybe too much! I can overtake riders, but I miss a bit of corner speed," he said.

“There's always a compromise. I think I have to lose a bit of braking, and gain in other parts.

“It seems like with the Aprilia, you can force the front [in braking], but if we don't have a really good first touch of the throttle, we spin the rear a lot.

“So, I need to brake hard, but release smooth, and then a little bit of throttle.

“If I do everything aggressively, like I used to do in the Ducati, then everything becomes really difficult. 

"So the stability is now where we have to focus and try to be smooth.”

As for team-mate Marco Bezzecchi earlier in the season, Martin’s results are currently limited by weak qualifying.

“Now, our point to improve is qualifying. Because if I start in the first three rows, I could finish fourth or fifth,” Martin said.

“Maybe I need a special setting just for qualifying. And then keep this [normal] bike set-up for the race.

“I think the Misano test will be super important for me to understand this. I will work a lot on the time attack.”

Bezzecchi retired after contact with Franco Morbidelli, while Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura was the top Aprilia in sixth.
 

Jorge Martin: Aprilia “very strong” in braking, “maybe too much” after Catalan MotoGP recovery
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller “exit stage left” after Binder contact, “tangle” with Martin
1m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
George Russell “quite bruised" as Martin Brundle notices mood shift amid contract delay
13m ago
George Russell
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez’s “weak points” used to end his 15-race MotoGP win streak
29m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Have McLaren opened can of worms with ‘murky’ F1 driver swap?
48m ago
Piastri was ordered to let Norris back into P2
MotoGP News
One MotoGP rookie gets “expert” praise as shining light in Aprilia’s Barcelona misery
1h ago
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton rues Italian GP ‘missed opportunity’ as comfort struggles continue
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira “close to the top five”, weighs up WorldSBK offers
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
BSB News
BSB one-make class scrapped as new ‘junior’ category announced
1h ago
Kawasaki British Superteens. Credit: Kawasaki UK.
MotoGP News
What was behind Pecco Bagnaia’s Barcelona MotoGP turnaround?
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin: Aprilia “very strong” in braking, “maybe too much!”
2h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 Catalan MotoGP