Ducati ‘hopeful’ of a Marc Marquez Valencia MotoGP return ‘but no rush’

Ducati hopes to have Marc Marquez back for the Valencia MotoGP finale

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi says the Italian manufacturer “is hoping” to have Marc Marquez back for the Valencia MotoGP finale but won’t “rush” the world champion.

The 32-year-old suffered a complicated right shoulder injury after a crash with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

While initially determined not to need surgery, that decision was reversed last week as the injury didn’t show the signs of consolidation hoped for by his doctors.

The operation was deemed successful, but Marc Marquez is confirmed as a non-starter for the Australian and Malaysian Grands Prix, and is also highly unlikely to be present in Portugal.

A recovery timeline has not been given by Ducati, though medical experts have already suggested an injury of this nature could take 16 weeks to fully heal.

Tardozzi is hopeful, despite this, that the seven-time world champion will be able to race in the Valencia final in mid-November.

However, he insists Ducati will not rush Marquez back given his prior injury woes.

“The injury is quite bad,” he told TNT Sport.

“It doesn’t allow him to be in the next two races, so we will see what it’s going to be for the last one.

“I think we are hoping that he will be back for Valencia, but so far we have to wait [to see] what will be [shown in] the new scan and what the doctors will say to him in two weeks.

“We cross our fingers to have him in the last race of the season and have him in the Valencia test.

“But, again, we have to wait to see what the doctors say.

“We don’t want to be in a rush. He suffered a lot in the past by coming back too early, too soon, to race.

“So, we want to take the time that is necessary to heal from the surgery he had last week.”

Aprilia’s Bezzecchi - who topped Friday Practice at Phillip Island - will have to serve a double long lap penalty in Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.

Marquez is being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in Australia, with Ducati also confirming on Friday that the Italian will be in place next week in Malaysia.

In this article

Ducati ‘hopeful’ of a Marc Marquez Valencia MotoGP return ‘but no rush’
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati ‘hopeful’ of a Marc Marquez Valencia MotoGP return ‘but no rush’
50m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island: Friday practice reaction LIVE
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi blitzes lap record to lead Practice
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Australian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, 2025, Australian GP, Phillip Island

More News

Moto3 Results
2025 Australian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
David Almansa, Moto3, 2025, Australian GP, Phillip Island
MotoGP News
Ducati names Marc Marquez's replacement for the Malaysian MotoGP
4h ago
Michele Pirro, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Australian MotoGP: Home hero Jack Miller tops FP1, Francesco Bagnaia overcomes shaky start
5h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP Practice today at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
7h ago
Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini
F1 News
Lando Norris faces ‘repercussions’ after McLaren blame him for clash
8h ago
Norris has shouldered the blame at McLaren