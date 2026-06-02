‘We’re waiting for answers’ - One MotoGP winner “calm” as 2027 options dwindle

Six-time MotoGP race winner Alex Rins says he is “calm” about the prospect of losing his place on the grid for 2027 while “waiting for answers” as options dwindle.

Alex Rins, who made his MotoGP debut in 2017, has already been informed that he will be losing his ride at the factory Yamaha squad to Ai Ogura next year.

The Japanese rider is due to partner 2024 world champion Jorge Martin, with Fabio Quartararo moving to Honda.

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Italian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Rins last won a race in 2023, and has struggled for pace since joining Yamaha the following year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

With dwindling options available for 2027, Rins is beginning to face the reality that he may no longer be a MotoGP rider soon.

“I don’t have a good bike to show my potential”

Rins, who was the leading Yamaha for most of the Italian Grand Prix weekend, says he doesn’t have a bike he can truly demonstrate his potential on right now as he vies for a 2027 seat.

“Well, I mean, yeah, same as I said before: I don't have a good bike to show all my potential, starting from this point,” he said at Mugello.

“What is going to happen, I don't know. I would like to continue here, but time flies, and it's difficult to find something.

“So, honestly, I'm quite, not relaxed, but I'm calm, because I know my potential, and if in the end I cannot find anything, it's what it is, it's life.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, luckily I have a good family at home, and yeah, so this is not longer for all life.”

On the prospect of racing in another championship, Rins added: “I don't know.

“First of all, there are still some places available here in MotoGP, so we are waiting for answers; we don't have anything yet.

“But regarding another championship, Superbike or whatever, I don't know, I don't know.”

Rins crashed out of the grand prix last Sunday at Mugello, though doesn’t believe he did anything different at Turn 1 when he fell compared to previous laps.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Italian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“I lost the front,” he said.

“I mean, I went in the box to analyse; it's difficult to understand or to analyse in five minutes.

“But I was looking at the data, and I didn't make anything different - same brake pressure, same line, same angle - and I just lost the front.

“I'm a bit disappointed to finish the weekend like this, to close the weekend like this, because honestly, this weekend for me was not bad; I was riding in a good way, and that's it.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I was struggling a little bit on turning today, like yesterday I was able to, I had Binder at one second and I was able to keep, but today, the bike setting is the same, the only difference is the tyre and temperature a little bit, and maybe this is the reason.”

Will Alex Rins be on the MotoGP grid in 2027? Choices Yes No