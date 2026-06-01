'The motivation is gone' - Fabio Quartararo's concerning Mugello MotoGP review

Fabio Quartararo admitted that his motivation was “gone” after a demoralising Mugello MotoGP weekend.

After impressing with top six results in the previous Le Mans and Catalunya rounds, Quartararo’s improved front-end feeling appeared to evaporate at Mugello.

That was compounded by the fastest straight on the MotoGP calendar highlighting the V4’s lack of engine performance.

Quartararo confessed the bike was performing “worse than he expected” early in the weekend, adding, “I don't want to crash, I don't want to get injured at this track…we know that we are lost.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 iItalian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Normally Yamaha’s standout rider, the Frenchman wasn’t the fastest M1 in any of the track sessions and a lowly 18th in qualifying became 14th in the Sprint and then back to 18th in the grand prix.

"If you ask me now, I'd say the motivation is gone," Motorsport.com quotes Quartararo as saying.

"The truth is, there's nothing positive to take from this Sunday.

“I tried to push a little in the middle of the race, but I was so close to the limit that I decided to slow down. I opted to relax and avoid unnecessary risks.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The 2021 world champion and former Mugello winner added: "I know that when we get to other circuits, I'll probably feel better than I did here and I'll get back to my best.

“But right now I'm very disappointed with the work we've done. I'm glad it's over.”

Team-mate Alex Rins was the top Yamaha in the Sprint (twelfth) with Jack Miller 15th for Pramac in the grand prix.



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