Starting grid for the 2026 Brno MotoGP Sprint race after a rider withdraws

Ai Ogura will start from pole position for the first time in his MotoGP career during this afternoon’s Brno Sprint race.

Trackhouse Aprilia star Ogura smashed his own Friday lap record to push pole position 0.2s clear of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

2025 pole position holder Pecco Bagnaia completes the front row for the factory Ducati team.

Ogura, di Giannantonio, Bagnaia, qualifying, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

World championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, still sore from the Balaton Park accident triggered by Jorge Martin, is well positioned to gain points on his team-mate and closest title rival after claiming fourth in qualifying.

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Reigning champion and defending Brno winner Marc Marquez could only manage fifth on the grid, just ahead of LCR Honda rookie and training partner Diogo Moreira.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Final practice leader Raul Fernandez heads row two on the other Trackhouse machine, with 2025 podium finisher Pedro Acosta the leading KTM in eighth.

Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli fought through Qualifying 1, but the order was reversed in Qualifying 2, with the VR46 rider claiming ninth and Martin just tenth.

Martin, who begins this afternoon's race 20 points behind Bezzecchi, has a double long lap penalty to serve on Sunday for triggering the Balaton Park pile-up, but no penalty for the Sprint.

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Alex Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez out

Alex Marquez was due to make his return to racing from 14th on the grid, but withdrew after qualifying.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, MotoGP 2026. © Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu starts last on Sunday

Further back, Toprak Razgatlioglu has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's grand prix, after riding slowly on the racing line and disturbing Enea Bastianini in Qualifying 1.

However, since he qualified 21st, Razgatlioglu can only actually drop one place, behind LCR's Cal Crutchlow to last on the grid. The penalty does not apply to the Sprint grid.

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The 10-lap Brno Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Brno MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Ai Ogura (pole), Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia

Row 2: Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Diogo Moreira

Row 3: Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli

Row 4: Jorge Martin, Fermin Aldeguer, Joan Mir

Row 5: Maverick Viñales, Fabio Quartararo, Luca Marini

Row 6: Enea Bastianini, Jack Miller, Alex Rins

Row 7: Brad Binder, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Cal Crutchlow.

Alex Marquez (14th) withdrawn.

2026 Brno MotoGP race: Full starting grid after penalty

Row 1: Ai Ogura (pole), Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia

Row 2: Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Diogo Moreira

Row 3: Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli

Row 4: Jorge Martin, Fermin Aldeguer, Joan Mir

Row 5: Maverick Viñales, Fabio Quartararo, Luca Marini

Row 6: Enea Bastianini, Jack Miller, Alex Rins

Row 7: Brad Binder, Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu*

* Toprak Razgatlioglu three-place grid penalty | Alex Marquez (14th) withdrawn.

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