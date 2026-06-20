Starting grid for the 2026 Brno MotoGP Sprint race after a rider withdraws

The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Brno MotoGP Sprint race - Alex Marquez withdraws after qualifying.

Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Ai Ogura will start from pole position for the first time in his MotoGP career during this afternoon’s Brno Sprint race.

Trackhouse Aprilia star Ogura smashed his own Friday lap record to push pole position 0.2s clear of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

2025 pole position holder Pecco Bagnaia completes the front row for the factory Ducati team.

Ogura, di Giannantonio, Bagnaia, qualifying, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Ogura, di Giannantonio, Bagnaia, qualifying, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

World championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, still sore from the Balaton Park accident triggered by Jorge Martin, is well positioned to gain points on his team-mate and closest title rival after claiming fourth in qualifying.

Reigning champion and defending Brno winner Marc Marquez could only manage fifth on the grid, just ahead of LCR Honda rookie and training partner Diogo Moreira.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Final practice leader Raul Fernandez heads row two on the other Trackhouse machine, with 2025 podium finisher Pedro Acosta the leading KTM in eighth.

Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli fought through Qualifying 1, but the order was reversed in Qualifying 2, with the VR46 rider claiming ninth and Martin just tenth.

Martin, who begins this afternoon's race 20 points behind Bezzecchi, has a double long lap penalty to serve on Sunday for triggering the Balaton Park pile-up, but no penalty for the Sprint.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez out

Alex Marquez was due to make his return to racing from 14th on the grid, but withdrew after qualifying.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, MotoGP 2026.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu starts last on Sunday

Further back, Toprak Razgatlioglu has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's grand prix, after riding slowly on the racing line and disturbing Enea Bastianini in Qualifying 1. 

However, since he qualified 21st, Razgatlioglu can only actually drop one place, behind LCR's Cal Crutchlow to last on the grid. The penalty does not apply to the Sprint grid.

The 10-lap Brno Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Brno MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1:    Ai Ogura (pole), Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia            
Row 2:    Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Diogo Moreira            
Row 3:    Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli            
Row 4:    Jorge Martin, Fermin Aldeguer, Joan Mir            
Row 5:    Maverick Viñales, Fabio Quartararo, Luca Marini            
Row 6:    Enea Bastianini, Jack Miller, Alex Rins
Row 7:    Brad Binder, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Cal Crutchlow.   

Alex Marquez (14th) withdrawn.

2026 Brno MotoGP race: Full starting grid after penalty 

Row 1:    Ai Ogura (pole), Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia            
Row 2:    Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Diogo Moreira            
Row 3:    Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli            
Row 4:    Jorge Martin, Fermin Aldeguer, Joan Mir            
Row 5:    Maverick Viñales, Fabio Quartararo, Luca Marini            
Row 6:    Enea Bastianini, Jack Miller, Alex Rins
Row 7:    Brad Binder, Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu*

 * Toprak Razgatlioglu three-place grid penalty | Alex Marquez (14th) withdrawn.

Starting grid for the 2026 Brno MotoGP Sprint race after rider withdraws
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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