Alex Marquez out of Brno MotoGP

Alex Marquez has called an early end to his MotoGP comeback at Brno.

The reigning title runner-up, who suffered collarbone and vertebra fractures in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago, had qualified in 14th place on Saturday morning.

A Gresini statement then announced that “after consulting with the team and medical staff, [Alex Marquez] decided to withdraw from the rest of the Czech GP, with the aim of continuing his recovery in the best possible way.”

Alex Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Speaking after finishing in 15th place in Friday practice, the Spaniard explained he would be taking it session by session.

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"Much better than what I was expecting... But now, quite tired," Alex Marquez said.

“I’m approaching the weekend as a test, as a part of the recovery, to be on the bike.

“I will be 100 per cent I think after the summer break.

“[On Saturday] I will wake up, see my body, ride in FP2… and then decide practice-by-practice how my physical condition is.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“After a few laps, the muscles are giving up a little bit. I need to take care.

“But it's part of the recovery, part of the training.

"A MotoGP bike is the best training, so I’m just trying to make laps and to understand things step-by-step.”

Team-mate Fermin Aldeguer will start from eleventh.