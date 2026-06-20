Starting grid for the 2026 Brno MotoGP race after Marco Bezzecchi suspension

Ai Ogura, Fabio di Giannantonio and Pecco Bagnaia will form the front row of the grid for Sunday's Czech MotoGP at Brno, but there's a big change at the head of row two.

Title leader Marco Bezzecchi was sensationally suspended from the event on Saturday evening for striking a marshal in the aftermath of his Sprint crash.

The Aprilia rider was due to start from fourth place, a position reigning champion Marc Marquez now takes over, with Diogo Moreira in fifth and Raul Fernandez moving onto the second row in sixth.

Jorge Martin, who moved to within 15 points of team-mate Bezzecchi after the Sprint, moves up one row on the grid, from tenth to ninth.

Martin has a double long lap penalty to serve on Sunday for triggering the Balaton Park pile-up but could potentially retake the world championship lead.

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Toprak Razgatlioglu, MotoGP 2026. © Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu starts last on Sunday

Further back, Toprak Razgatlioglu has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's grand prix, after riding slowly on the racing line and disturbing Enea Bastianini in Qualifying 1.

However, since he qualified 21st, Razgatlioglu can only actually drop one place, behind LCR's Cal Crutchlow to last on the grid.

Alex Marquez out

Alex Marquez was due to make his return to racing from 14th on the grid, but withdrew after qualifying.

The 21-lap Czech MotoGP starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

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Ogura, di Giannantonio, Bagnaia, qualifying, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Brno MotoGP race: Full starting grid after penalties

Row 1: Ai Ogura (pole), Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia

Row 2: Marc Marquez, Diogo Moreira, Raul Fernandez

Row 3: Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli, Jorge Martin

Row 4: Fermin Aldeguer, Joan Mir, Maverick Vinales

Row 5: Fabio Quartararo, Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini

Row 6: Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Brad Binder

Row 7: Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu*

* Toprak Razgatlioglu three-place grid penalty | Marco Bezzecchi (4th) suspension | Alex Marquez (14th) withdrawn.