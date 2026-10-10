Starting grid for the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP Sprint race

Raul Fernandez starts from pole position for the first time as a MotoGP rider in this afternoon’s Mandalika Sprint.

The Trackhouse star, already a Sprint and Grand Prix winner, converted his Friday practice pace into a maiden pole over factory Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

But there was a surprise behind with Fabio di Giannantonio, rather than Marc Marquez, emerging as the top Ducati.

Marquez and title rival Jorge Martin were both left on row two – the reigning champion engaging in mind games by following Martin on the final run. Martin starts the Sprint just two points ahead of Marquez.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Defending Mandalika grand Prix winner Fermin Aldeguer emerged from more crashes with sixth place on the grid.

Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta form row three, with Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo completing the Qualifying 2 riders.

Toprak Razgatlioglu returned to action in qualifying, and claimed 19th on the grid, despite dislocating his right shoulder in final practice.

HRC stand-in Aleix Espargaro will start his first MotoGP race of the year from 22nd and last.

Penalties

There are currently no penalties.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The 13-lap Mandalika Sprint starts at 3pm local time (8am UK).

Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Mandalika MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Raul Fernandez (pole), Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio

Row 2: Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Fermin Aldeguer

Row 3: Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta

Row 4: Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo

Row 5: Alex Rins, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini

Row 6: Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Maverick Viñales

Row 7: Toprak Razgatlioglu, Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira

Row 8: Aleix Espargaro

