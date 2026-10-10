Starting grid for the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP Sprint race

The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint race at Mandalika.

MotoGP grid line-up at Mandalika.
MotoGP grid line-up at Mandalika.
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez starts from pole position for the first time as a MotoGP rider in this afternoon’s Mandalika Sprint.

The Trackhouse star, already a Sprint and Grand Prix winner, converted his Friday practice pace into a maiden pole over factory Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

But there was a surprise behind with Fabio di Giannantonio, rather than Marc Marquez, emerging as the top Ducati.

Marquez and title rival Jorge Martin were both left on row two – the reigning champion engaging in mind games by following Martin on the final run. Martin starts the Sprint just two points ahead of Marquez.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Defending Mandalika grand Prix winner Fermin Aldeguer emerged from more crashes with sixth place on the grid.

Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta form row three, with Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo completing the Qualifying 2 riders.

Toprak Razgatlioglu returned to action in qualifying, and claimed 19th on the grid, despite dislocating his right shoulder in final practice.

HRC stand-in Aleix Espargaro will start his first MotoGP race of the year from 22nd and last.

Penalties

There are currently no penalties.

The 13-lap Mandalika Sprint starts at 3pm local time (8am UK).

Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Mandalika MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1:    Raul Fernandez (pole), Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio            
Row 2:    Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Fermin Aldeguer            
Row 3:    Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta            
Row 4:    Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo            
Row 5:    Alex Rins, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini            
Row 6:    Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Maverick Viñales            
Row 7:    Toprak Razgatlioglu, Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira            
Row 8:    Aleix Espargaro        
 

Tags:

Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
MotoGP
Starting grid for the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP Sprint race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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