Marc Marquez “closer than we thought” in Indonesia MotoGP practice

Marc Marquez gave an encouraging assessment of his form after Friday’s practices

Marc Marquez was encouraged by his Friday pace at Mandalika
Marc Marquez was encouraged by his Friday pace at Mandalika
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez says he and Ducati are “closer than what we thought yesterday” after practice at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has never finished a grand prix at Mandalika since it joined the calendar in 2022, with Ducati struggling massively at last year’s Indonesian Grand Prix.

But Marc Marquez began the weekend in good form, finishing second in FP1 and fifth at the end of Practice, albeit 0.7s off the pace set by Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.

“My mood is another one” compared to 2025, says Marquez

Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez said “we expected” not to be the fastest after Friday, but says the improvements he made to the bike in warm-up at the 2025 event before his season-ending crash helped him find a good base set-up to start with.

“At least we are there, in the middle of the group,” he told reporters, including Crash, on Friday.

“It’s true that we are not the fastest ones, as we expected, but closer than what we thought yesterday. So, happy.

“First of all, my mood is another one. But it’s true that the feeling is better; I’m able to ride with more consistency.

“Last year we already understood a bit what I need on this track.

“It’s true that on the race pace I feel consistent, but on the time attack is where I struggle more. So, let’s see if tomorrow we can improve.

“Last year, what I noticed was during the weekend the track was always getting more and more rubbered, and the grip was better and better, I was closer and closer to the top guys.

“So, we need to understand well. It’s true that the warm-up is the practice where we have the best grip of a weekend, because we are coming from a sprint race.

“It’s true that last year’s data helped us to start with a better base this year, but still we need to improve some areas to be more consistent - not because I’m inconsistent, but to try to be a bit faster by one, two tenths, which gives us the opportunity to fight for the top five, top three.”

“I’m happy for Raul”

Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez broke the lap record to top Practice on Friday afternoon at Mandalika, placing him ahead of Marquez’s chief title rivals Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

Marquez says he is happy to see Fernandez lead the Aprilia charge, as that would ultimately benefit his championship prospects.

“I’m happy for Raul,” he laughed.

“I mean, if an Aprilia needs to peform well, I would prefer Raul or [Ai]. Ogura than the other two.

“But we are only on Friday. As we know, all Aprilias are first, second, third; they are super-fast on these flowing corners, flowing tracks.

“Let’s see. [We’ll] try to work on our strong points.”

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez “closer than we thought” in Indonesia MotoGP practice
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo “lucky” to avoid Marc Marquez-style Indonesia crash
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesia MotoGP
MotoGP Results
MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Indonesian GP
MotoGP Results
Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Indonesia MotoGP Practice delayed due to stewards’ room issue
Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Bezzecchi fastest as Marc Marquez splits the Aprilias in FP1
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Indonesian MotoGP Practice at Mandalika today: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu facing MotoGP-first after Indonesia practice
5m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia explains major MotoGP breakthrough in Indonesia
42m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “struggling”, “a bit far” from victory and wary of Marc Marquez
51m ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo “lucky” to avoid Marc Marquez-style Indonesia crash
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Mandalika “ideal for Aprilia”, but could Raul be “in the middle” of title fight?
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “closer than we thought” in Indonesia MotoGP practice
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Is MotoGP Qatar going ahead? Here's everything we know so far
2h ago
MotoGP Qatar 2025
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez tops crash-strewn Indonesia MotoGP Practice
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian GP
MotoGP News
Indonesia MotoGP Practice delayed due to stewards’ room issue
5h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ezpeleta admits riders “not fully understanding” 2027 MotoGP weekend changes
6h ago
MotoGP riders.