2023 MotoGP of the Americas, Austin - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 21 in the 2023 world championship.
|MotoGP of the Americas, Austin - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|2'3.988s
|4/5
|350k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.311s
|4/5
|345k
|3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.393s
|4/5
|345k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.424s
|5/5
|347k
|5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.571s
|4/5
|351k
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.575s
|4/5
|350k
|7
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.721s
|4/5
|343k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.795s
|4/4
|342k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.839s
|4/4
|345k
|10
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.883s
|4/5
|342k
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.939s
|4/5
|351k
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.086s
|4/5
|345k
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.092s
|5/5
|351k
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.223s
|4/5
|344k
|15
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.649s
|4/5
|347k
|16
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.879s
|4/5
|347k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.926s
|3/5
|335k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.935s
|2/5
|344k
|19
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+2.476s
|2/4
|345k
|20
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+3.014s
|3/5
|347k
|21
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+4.655s
|3/5
|338k
|22
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+4.664s
|4/5
|345k
* Rookie
Official COTA MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 2m 1.892s (2023)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 2m 3.575s (2015)
Francesco Bagnaia keeps command of the timesheets during a sunny, but windy warm-up for the 2023 Americas MotoGP in Austin, Texas.
The reigning champion, pole qualifier and Sprint winner, who heads into this afternoon's grand prix just one point behind title leader Marco Bezzecchi, topped the session with a 2m 3.988s.
That put the Ducati star 0.3s clear of Saturday faller Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), with RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira completing the top three.
Bezzecchi meanwhile joined Alex Marquez - who battled sickness during Saturday's race, vomiting in his helmet before crashing out of fifth - and Franco Morbidelli in suffering a warm-up fall.
- Quartararo: The M1 has to change - rivals rocket ships, not bikes
- Latest Moto3 results from COTA
- Latest Moto2 results from COTA