MotoGP of the Americas, Austin - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 2'3.988s 4/5 350k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.311s 4/5 345k 3 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.393s 4/5 345k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.424s 5/5 347k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.571s 4/5 351k 6 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.575s 4/5 350k 7 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.721s 4/5 343k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.795s 4/4 342k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.839s 4/4 345k 10 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.883s 4/5 342k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.939s 4/5 351k 12 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.086s 4/5 345k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.092s 5/5 351k 14 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.223s 4/5 344k 15 Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.649s 4/5 347k 16 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.879s 4/5 347k 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.926s 3/5 335k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.935s 2/5 344k 19 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +2.476s 2/4 345k 20 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +3.014s 3/5 347k 21 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +4.655s 3/5 338k 22 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +4.664s 4/5 345k

* Rookie



Official COTA MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 2m 1.892s (2023)

Fastest race lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 2m 3.575s (2015)

Francesco Bagnaia keeps command of the timesheets during a sunny, but windy warm-up for the 2023 Americas MotoGP in Austin, Texas.

The reigning champion, pole qualifier and Sprint winner, who heads into this afternoon's grand prix just one point behind title leader Marco Bezzecchi, topped the session with a 2m 3.988s.

That put the Ducati star 0.3s clear of Saturday faller Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), with RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira completing the top three.

Bezzecchi meanwhile joined Alex Marquez - who battled sickness during Saturday's race, vomiting in his helmet before crashing out of fifth - and Franco Morbidelli in suffering a warm-up fall.