2023 MotoGP of the Americas, Austin - Warm-up Results

16 Apr 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, Grand Prix of the Americas, 15 April

Warm-up results from the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 21 in the 2023 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)2'3.988s4/5350k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.311s4/5345k
3Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.393s4/5345k
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.424s5/5347k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.571s4/5351k
6Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.575s4/5350k
7Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.721s4/5343k
8Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.795s4/4342k
9Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.839s4/4345k
10Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.883s4/5342k
11Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.939s4/5351k
12Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.086s4/5345k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.092s5/5351k
14Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.223s4/5344k
15Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.649s4/5347k
16Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.879s4/5347k
17Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.926s3/5335k
18Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.935s2/5344k
19Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+2.476s2/4345k
20Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+3.014s3/5347k
21Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+4.655s3/5338k
22Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+4.664s4/5345k

* Rookie

Official COTA MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 2m 1.892s (2023)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 2m 3.575s (2015)

Francesco Bagnaia keeps command of the timesheets during a sunny, but windy warm-up for the 2023 Americas MotoGP in Austin, Texas.

The reigning champion, pole qualifier and Sprint winner, who heads into this afternoon's grand prix just one point behind title leader Marco Bezzecchi, topped the session with a 2m 3.988s.

That put the Ducati star 0.3s clear of Saturday faller Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), with RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira completing the top three.

Bezzecchi meanwhile joined Alex Marquez - who battled sickness during Saturday's race, vomiting in his helmet before crashing out of fifth - and Franco Morbidelli in suffering a warm-up fall.

