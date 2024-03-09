2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 1 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'51.108s
|15/16
|347k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.010s
|15/16
|350k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.109s
|12/13
|348k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.130s
|12/13
|346k
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.248s
|13/14
|347k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.264s
|15/16
|351k
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.317s
|15/16
|344k
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.346s
|14/15
|346k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.361s
|12/16
|347k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.379s
|14/15
|353k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.411s
|12/15
|345k
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.470s
|15/16
|346k
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.823s
|11/15
|347k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.980s
|13/14
|351k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.108s
|11/15
|346k
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.205s
|12/16
|348k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.213s
|13/14
|347k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.439s
|14/15
|345k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.816s
|10/14
|343k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.827s
|16/16
|348k
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+2.315s
|12/14
|343k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.428s
|8/12
|350k
*Rookie.
Fastest 2024 Qatar Test lap
Feb 20th: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 50.952s (Day 2/2)
Official Lusail MotoGP records
Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 51.762s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 52.978s (2023)
Alex Marquez leads Saturday practice for the 2024 Qatar MotoGP season opener, while Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo are among those to miss out on the top ten and will need to take part in the upcoming Qualifying 1 session.
Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez kicked off the time attacks with a Trackhouse one-two before Enea Bastianini put Ducati Lenovo on top. Friday leader Jorge Martin then took over with a 1m 51.262s to head Marc Marquez by 0.207s as the final run began.
The last flying laps saw Martin briefly pushed to fourth by Alex Marquez, di Giannantonio and world champion Francesco Bagnaia before yellow flags were waved in Sector 1 due to a crash for Jack Miller.
But the yellows cleared in time for the last lap, with Martin improving to second.
Surprise rain on Friday night saw second practice changed to a 'free' session, with direct Q2 access transferred to today's session, which was also extended to 45 minutes.
Luca Marini became the first official faller of the season, sliding off his Repsol Honda in the opening ten minutes.
Maverick Vinales was forced to pull off track due to smoke from his Aprilia soon after. The team is investigating the cause of the problem but said the engine is undamaged.
Rookie Pedro Acosa, who thrilled on his way to third on Friday, fell from his GASGAS at Turn 5 soon after moving to the top of the timesheets in the middle stages.
However he safely progressed directly to Qualifying 2.