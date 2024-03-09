2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 1 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'51.108s15/16347k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.010s15/16350k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.109s12/13348k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.130s12/13346k
5Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.248s13/14347k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.264s15/16351k
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.317s15/16344k
8Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.346s14/15346k
9Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.361s12/16347k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.379s14/15353k
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.411s12/15345k
12Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.470s15/16346k
13Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.823s11/15347k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.980s13/14351k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.108s11/15346k
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.205s12/16348k
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.213s13/14347k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.439s14/15345k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.816s10/14343k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.827s16/16348k
21Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.315s12/14343k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.428s8/12350k

*Rookie.

Fastest 2024 Qatar Test lap   
Feb 20th: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 50.952s (Day 2/2)

Official Lusail MotoGP records   
Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 51.762s (2023)   
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 52.978s (2023) 

Alex Marquez leads Saturday practice for the 2024 Qatar MotoGP season opener, while Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo are among those to miss out on the top ten and will need to take part in the upcoming Qualifying 1 session.

Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez kicked off the time attacks with a Trackhouse one-two before Enea Bastianini put Ducati Lenovo on top. Friday leader Jorge Martin then took over with a 1m 51.262s to head Marc Marquez by 0.207s as the final run began.

The last flying laps saw Martin briefly pushed to fourth by Alex Marquez, di Giannantonio and world champion Francesco Bagnaia before yellow flags were waved in Sector 1 due to a crash for Jack Miller.

But the yellows cleared in time for the last lap, with Martin improving to second.

Surprise rain on Friday night saw second practice changed to a 'free' session, with direct Q2 access transferred to today's session, which was also extended to 45 minutes.

Luca Marini became the first official faller of the season, sliding off his Repsol Honda in the opening ten minutes. 

Maverick Vinales was forced to pull off track due to smoke from his Aprilia soon after. The team is investigating the cause of the problem but said the engine is undamaged.

Rookie Pedro Acosa, who thrilled on his way to third on Friday, fell from his GASGAS at Turn 5 soon after moving to the top of the timesheets in the middle stages.

However he safely progressed directly to Qualifying 2.

