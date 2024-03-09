2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Practice Results

2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'51.108s 15/16 347k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.010s 15/16 350k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.109s 12/13 348k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.130s 12/13 346k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.248s 13/14 347k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.264s 15/16 351k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.317s 15/16 344k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.346s 14/15 346k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.361s 12/16 347k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.379s 14/15 353k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.411s 12/15 345k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.470s 15/16 346k 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.823s 11/15 347k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.980s 13/14 351k 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.108s 11/15 346k 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.205s 12/16 348k 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.213s 13/14 347k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.439s 14/15 345k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.816s 10/14 343k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.827s 16/16 348k 21 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.315s 12/14 343k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.428s 8/12 350k

*Rookie.

Fastest 2024 Qatar Test lap

Feb 20th: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 50.952s (Day 2/2)

Official Lusail MotoGP records

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 51.762s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 52.978s (2023)

Alex Marquez leads Saturday practice for the 2024 Qatar MotoGP season opener, while Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo are among those to miss out on the top ten and will need to take part in the upcoming Qualifying 1 session.

Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez kicked off the time attacks with a Trackhouse one-two before Enea Bastianini put Ducati Lenovo on top. Friday leader Jorge Martin then took over with a 1m 51.262s to head Marc Marquez by 0.207s as the final run began.

The last flying laps saw Martin briefly pushed to fourth by Alex Marquez, di Giannantonio and world champion Francesco Bagnaia before yellow flags were waved in Sector 1 due to a crash for Jack Miller.

But the yellows cleared in time for the last lap, with Martin improving to second.

Surprise rain on Friday night saw second practice changed to a 'free' session, with direct Q2 access transferred to today's session, which was also extended to 45 minutes.

Luca Marini became the first official faller of the season, sliding off his Repsol Honda in the opening ten minutes.

Maverick Vinales was forced to pull off track due to smoke from his Aprilia soon after. The team is investigating the cause of the problem but said the engine is undamaged.

Rookie Pedro Acosa, who thrilled on his way to third on Friday, fell from his GASGAS at Turn 5 soon after moving to the top of the timesheets in the middle stages.

However he safely progressed directly to Qualifying 2.