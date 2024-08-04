Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Luca Marini penalty
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's British Grand Prix race at Silverstone, round 10 of 21.
Updated after Luca Marini loses 15th place due to low tyre pressure. Fellow Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami now takes the final point for the British MotoGP...
|Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|241
|2
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|238
|(-3)
|3
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|192
|(-49)
|4
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|179
|(-62)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|130
|(-111)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|122
|(-119)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|114
|(-127)
|8
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|104
|(-137)
|9
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|99
|(-142)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|92
|(-149)
|11
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|61
|(-180)
|12
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|61
|(-180)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|51
|(-190)
|14
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|49
|(-192)
|15
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|46
|(-195)
|16
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|42
|(-199)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|15
|(-226)
|18
|^1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|14
|(-227)
|19
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-228)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|11
|(-230)
|21
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-233)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-234)
|23
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1
|(-240)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie