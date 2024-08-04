Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Luca Marini penalty

Updated after Luca Marini loses 15th place due to low tyre pressure. Fellow Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami now takes the final point for the British MotoGP...

Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 241 2 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 238 (-3) 3 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 192 (-49) 4 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 179 (-62) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 130 (-111) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 122 (-119) 7 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 114 (-127) 8 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 104 (-137) 9 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 99 (-142) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 92 (-149) 11 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 61 (-180) 12 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 61 (-180) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 51 (-190) 14 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 49 (-192) 15 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 46 (-195) 16 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 42 (-199) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 15 (-226) 18 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 14 (-227) 19 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-228) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 11 (-230) 21 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 (-233) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-234) 23 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1 (-240)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie