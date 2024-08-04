Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Luca Marini penalty

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's British Grand Prix race at Silverstone, round 10 of 21.

Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP

Updated after Luca Marini loses 15th place due to low tyre pressure. Fellow Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami now takes the final point for the British MotoGP...

Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)241 
2˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)238(-3)
3=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)192(-49)
4=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)179(-62)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)130(-111)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*122(-119)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)114(-127)
8=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)104(-137)
9=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)99(-142)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)92(-149)
11^1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)61(-180)
12˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)61(-180)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)51(-190)
14^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)49(-192)
15˅1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)46(-195)
16=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)42(-199)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)15(-226)
18^1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)14(-227)
19˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-228)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)11(-230)
21=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-233)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-234)
23=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1(-240)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

