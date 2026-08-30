2026 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2026 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 13 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi fastest in Aragon warm-up.
Marco Bezzecchi fastest in Aragon warm-up.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia were back on top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Fastest in practice, the Italian beat Marc Marquez to pole position with a new lap record - but lost out to both Marquez brothers in the Saturday afternoon Sprint.

However, Bezzecchi was back in charge in the ten-minute warm-up, finishing a healthy 0.474s clear of KTM’s Pedro Acosta with Marc Marquez trailing by 0.743s in third.

Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Honda's Luca Marini surprised with fourth, fifth and sixth.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Further back, Alex Marquez was 13th in warm-up with Bezzecchi's team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin 15th. Pecco Bagnaia 17th and Fabio di Giannantonio just 21st.

All riders except Alex Rins ran medium tyres front and rear, in preparation for this afternoon’s grand prix. Rins picked the soft rear.

The 23-lap Aragon Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'46.512s6/6345k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.474s6/6349k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.743s5/6344k
4Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.846s5/6347k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.932s5/5336k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.037s5/6346k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.089s5/6340k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+1.127s4/6343k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.164s5/6347k
10Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.218s5/6342k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.260s6/6348k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.319s6/6347k
13Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.321s4/6351k
14Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.388s4/6345k
15Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.394s6/6342k
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.413s6/6342k
17Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.443s4/4343k
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.481s5/6342k
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.738s6/6337k
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.743s5/6345k
21Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+1.953s5/6346k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+3.039s5/6335k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 44.962s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez is chasing a sixth Aragon race win in a row on Sunday after victory over younger brother Alex Marquez and Aprilia pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi in the Saturday Sprint.

Meanwhile, fifth place for Jorge Martin means he holds a reduced 29-point title lead over factory Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.

In total, Marquez has won seven times in the premier-class in front of the home Aragon fans and is under pressure to continue that trend after meagre 9-7 results at the previous Silverstone round.

Marc Marquez moved up to third in the world championship on Saturday, ahead of the absent Ai Ogura, who is missing the event after a training injury in Japan. Ogura is replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.

Maverick Vinales is also missing, for a second event in a row, due to his ongoing shoulder injuries. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again replacing Vinales at Tech3.

Aragon sees two injured riders return: LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, absent since suffering knee injuries in a brutal Turn 1 restart accident in Catalunya, and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured a vertebra at Assen.

Both impressed by scoring points in the Sprint, with Aldeguer sixth and Zarco the top Honda in ninth.

However, Zarco has a double long lap to serve in this afternoon's race, for causing the Catalunya accident.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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