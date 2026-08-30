2026 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2026 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 13 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia were back on top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Fastest in practice, the Italian beat Marc Marquez to pole position with a new lap record - but lost out to both Marquez brothers in the Saturday afternoon Sprint.
However, Bezzecchi was back in charge in the ten-minute warm-up, finishing a healthy 0.474s clear of KTM’s Pedro Acosta with Marc Marquez trailing by 0.743s in third.
Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Honda's Luca Marini surprised with fourth, fifth and sixth.
Further back, Alex Marquez was 13th in warm-up with Bezzecchi's team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin 15th. Pecco Bagnaia 17th and Fabio di Giannantonio just 21st.
All riders except Alex Rins ran medium tyres front and rear, in preparation for this afternoon’s grand prix. Rins picked the soft rear.
The 23-lap Aragon Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'46.512s
|6/6
|345k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.474s
|6/6
|349k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.743s
|5/6
|344k
|4
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.846s
|5/6
|347k
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.932s
|5/5
|336k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.037s
|5/6
|346k
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.089s
|5/6
|340k
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.127s
|4/6
|343k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.164s
|5/6
|347k
|10
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.218s
|5/6
|342k
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.260s
|6/6
|348k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.319s
|6/6
|347k
|13
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.321s
|4/6
|351k
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.388s
|4/6
|345k
|15
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.394s
|6/6
|342k
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.413s
|6/6
|342k
|17
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.443s
|4/4
|343k
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.481s
|5/6
|342k
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.738s
|6/6
|337k
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.743s
|5/6
|345k
|21
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+1.953s
|5/6
|346k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+3.039s
|5/6
|335k
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 44.962s (2026)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)
Marc Marquez is chasing a sixth Aragon race win in a row on Sunday after victory over younger brother Alex Marquez and Aprilia pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi in the Saturday Sprint.
Meanwhile, fifth place for Jorge Martin means he holds a reduced 29-point title lead over factory Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.
In total, Marquez has won seven times in the premier-class in front of the home Aragon fans and is under pressure to continue that trend after meagre 9-7 results at the previous Silverstone round.
Marc Marquez moved up to third in the world championship on Saturday, ahead of the absent Ai Ogura, who is missing the event after a training injury in Japan. Ogura is replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.
Maverick Vinales is also missing, for a second event in a row, due to his ongoing shoulder injuries. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again replacing Vinales at Tech3.
Aragon sees two injured riders return: LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, absent since suffering knee injuries in a brutal Turn 1 restart accident in Catalunya, and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured a vertebra at Assen.
Both impressed by scoring points in the Sprint, with Aldeguer sixth and Zarco the top Honda in ninth.
However, Zarco has a double long lap to serve in this afternoon's race, for causing the Catalunya accident.