Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia were back on top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Fastest in practice, the Italian beat Marc Marquez to pole position with a new lap record - but lost out to both Marquez brothers in the Saturday afternoon Sprint.

However, Bezzecchi was back in charge in the ten-minute warm-up, finishing a healthy 0.474s clear of KTM’s Pedro Acosta with Marc Marquez trailing by 0.743s in third.

Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Honda's Luca Marini surprised with fourth, fifth and sixth.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

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Further back, Alex Marquez was 13th in warm-up with Bezzecchi's team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin 15th. Pecco Bagnaia 17th and Fabio di Giannantonio just 21st.

All riders except Alex Rins ran medium tyres front and rear, in preparation for this afternoon’s grand prix. Rins picked the soft rear.

The 23-lap Aragon Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'46.512s 6/6 345k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.474s 6/6 349k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.743s 5/6 344k 4 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.846s 5/6 347k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.932s 5/5 336k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.037s 5/6 346k 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.089s 5/6 340k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.127s 4/6 343k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.164s 5/6 347k 10 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.218s 5/6 342k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.260s 6/6 348k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.319s 6/6 347k 13 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.321s 4/6 351k 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.388s 4/6 345k 15 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.394s 6/6 342k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.413s 6/6 342k 17 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.443s 4/4 343k 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.481s 5/6 342k 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.738s 6/6 337k 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.743s 5/6 345k 21 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.953s 5/6 346k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +3.039s 5/6 335k

* Rookie

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Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 44.962s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez is chasing a sixth Aragon race win in a row on Sunday after victory over younger brother Alex Marquez and Aprilia pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi in the Saturday Sprint.

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Meanwhile, fifth place for Jorge Martin means he holds a reduced 29-point title lead over factory Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.

In total, Marquez has won seven times in the premier-class in front of the home Aragon fans and is under pressure to continue that trend after meagre 9-7 results at the previous Silverstone round.

Marc Marquez moved up to third in the world championship on Saturday, ahead of the absent Ai Ogura, who is missing the event after a training injury in Japan. Ogura is replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.

Maverick Vinales is also missing, for a second event in a row, due to his ongoing shoulder injuries. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again replacing Vinales at Tech3.

Aragon sees two injured riders return: LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, absent since suffering knee injuries in a brutal Turn 1 restart accident in Catalunya, and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured a vertebra at Assen.

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Both impressed by scoring points in the Sprint, with Aldeguer sixth and Zarco the top Honda in ninth.

However, Zarco has a double long lap to serve in this afternoon's race, for causing the Catalunya accident.