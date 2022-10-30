NASCAR Fight: Austin Hill Punches Myatt Snider at Martinsville

There were plenty of fireworks at Martinsville on Saturday, one of which came after the checkered flag waved. Hill and Snider got together on the track late in the race, as the Richard Childress Racing and Jordan Anderson Racing drivers battled for position. When the cars came down pit road after the race, the intensity picked up.

Hill, who was recently slated to compete in six Cup races next season for Beard Motorsports, was eliminated from the playoffs in this race. He seemed to take out his frustrations on Snider, knocking him to the ground with a punch before more people got involved.

"When you come to these races, you’re not friends with anybody," Hill said after the incident. "I feel like when you leave here you’re mad at almost every single one of these people on the racetrack at the end of one of these things. Maybe somebody punted you out of the way on lap one or lap 50."

"And you just remember it. Then, once you leave here and go to Phoenix, you forget about it again because you realize, it’s Martinsville. There’s a few people I’m not too happy with right now. When you get to Phoenix, it’s all out the window because you know it’s just short track racing."

Ty Gibbs won the race, dumping his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones from the lead on the final lap. Gibbs was already locked into the championship race next weekend, and Jones would have advanced with the win. After the race, Jones said he lost all respect for Gibbs, and that he is looking forward to moving to the JR Motorsports organization next year.