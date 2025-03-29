Xfinity star Jesse Love to make NASCAR Cup debut at Bristol

Jesse Love will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing at Bristol next month.

The 20-year-old will drive the #33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet in the Food City 500 on 13 April.

Love has impressed Richard Childress Racing since he stepped up to Xfinity Series with the squad last year, scoring a victory in just his ninth attempt and ending the season as the top rookie.

He kicked off his sophomore year in the intermediate series with a victory at Daytona Speedway and is seen as a serious contender for the championship.

“Racing in the Cup Series has always been my main goal and dream,” said Love.

“Everything that I have done up to this point in my career has been building to this moment. To make my Cup Series debut at this age is very special, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make it with RCR. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms over the last year and the organization feels like family.”

Love has been making waves in stock car racing from an early age. He became the youngest driver to win a NASCAR-sanctioned championship when he won the ARCA Menards Series West title in 2020 at the age of just 15.

He followed that triumph with the ARCA Menards Series title in 2023, before stepping up to the Xfinity Series with RCR last year.

In the Cup Series, RCR is fielding full-season entries for Austin Dillion and Kyle Busch this year, and a part-time entry for Austin Hill.

“I’m excited to have Jesse make his Cup Series debut in the No. 33 Chevrolet,” said Richard Childress, chairman and chief executive officer of RCR.

“From the moment I started watching Jesse race, I knew that he had the talent. He has the passion for wanting to win and doing the best possible for his team.

“To be a great driver, you have to have passion behind the wheel and Jesse has that. We’ve seen him develop over the last year since he joined RCR, and I look forward to helping him compete at the highest level of our sport.”