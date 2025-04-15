NASCAR eyeing $15 million from new title sponsorship deal

NASCAR is seeing $15 million to replace Xfinity as the title sponsor for its second-tier series, according to reports.

Comcast’s cable and wireless brand Xfinity has been the lead sponsor of the championship since 2015, with the telecommunication giant signing a one-year contract renewal in February.



But while Comcast will continue to remain a Premier Partner for the Cup series for several seasons to come as part of a multi-year deal, it is widely believed that the company will not continue as the title sponsor for NASCAR’s secondary division in 2026.

NASCAR has reportedly tapped in Klutch Sports Grou as its exclusive sales agency to find a replacement for Xfinity in 2026.

Klutch represents over 200 players across various sporting leagues, including NBA star LeBron James.

According to the Sports Business Journal, NASCAR is targeting $15 million via the new deal, with the new sponsor expected to pay $10 million directly to the organisation in the form of a rights fee.

The series expects the sponsor to spend another $5 million in marketing and activation costs, bringing the total value of the deal to $15 million.

The NASCAR Truck Series is currently sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker through the Craftsman brand it acquired in 2017.

The NASCAR Cup Series hasn’t had a title sponsor since the expiry of its contract with Monster Energy at the end of the 2019 season.

Monster was interested in extending the arrangement, but NASCAR is believed to have turned out the deal in favour of a new tiered model featuring multiple sponsors.

