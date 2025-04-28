NASCAR explains why Ryan Preece and Joey Logano were disqualified from Talladega

Ryan Preece and Joey Logano have been disqualified from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega for separate technical infringements.

Preece finished second on the road in the #60 RFK Racing Ford, just 0.022s behind race winner Austin Cindric, clinching his best career result in the Cup Series.

However, the 34-year-old was subsequently thrown out of the results for using unapproved shims in the rear spoiler area.

Logano, who took the chequered flag in fifth place, was also excluded after his #22 Penske Ford was found to be in violation of Section 14.5.8.E, which covers spoiler braces that are used as superspeedway events, and Section 14.1.P under General Vehicle Assembly, which states, “All fasteners must be securely fastened at all times during an Event.”

In response to Logano’s DSQ, Penske issued a statement, revealing a bolt had come loose during the race.

“The No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang was disqualified following post-race inspection at Talladega today,” it said “One of the 18 bolts on the surface of the spoiler that connect to the base was found to be loose, and NASCAR penalized the team as a result.

“This was not intentional and happened throughout the course of the race event. Team Penske accepts the disqualification.”

Preece is now officially classified 38th in the race, while Logano slips to 39th and last in the order.

NASCAR also said it will complete further inspection of four cars at its Research and Development Center.

These include the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson, the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford of Josh Berry, the #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of Ty Dillion and the #23 23XI Racing Toyota of Bubba Wallace.

The cars of Dillon and Wallace will be observed for engine dyno tests, while Larson and Berry’s cars will undergo full inspection.