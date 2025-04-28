Austin Cindric responds to Joey Logano’s expletive-laden rant in NASCAR Talladega race

Austin Cindric has reacted to Penske teammate Joey Logano’s comments after scoring his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year at Talladega.

Cindric was leading the race towards the end of Stage 2 in the #2 Ford but was forced to check up on the final lap, allowing 23XI rival Bubba Wallace to steal the honours in his Toyota.

This prompted staunch criticism from Logano, who had been closely running behind the leading duo in the #22 Ford.

"Way to go, Austin," Logano said over the team radio. "Way to go you dumb f***. Way to f****ing go. What a stupid s***. God! He just gave it to him. Gave it to him. Gave a Toyota the stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What the f***."

Despite Cindric going on to score the overall win at Talladega, Logano was seemingly unhappy with Cindric after the race, saying he would “absolutely” discuss the scenario with his teammate.

When asked if he had anything else to say on the matter, the three-time Cup Series champion only said: "No, That's between me and him."

Now, Cindric has given a composure response to Logano’s comments, saying “I can understand his frustration without kind of seeing the whole picture.

“These are the types of things that when you’re expecting someone to have your best interest, those are the challenges, right?

“We have a lot of meetings centred around that. I feel like it requires constant maintenance. It’s not always pretty. The conversations aren’t always easy.”

While Cindric celebrated his third career victory in the Cup Series, Logano was stripped of his fifth-place finish after his car was found to have breached NASCAR’s technical regulations.

“One of the 18 bolts on the surface of the spoiler that connect to the base was loose," according to a statement issued by Penske.