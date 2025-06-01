Revealed: The NASCAR drivers with the most merchandise sales

The most individual merchandise sales is a key indicator to which NASCAR driver is the face of the series in 2025.

Kyle Larson is the driver who tops the chart for the most sales of his personal merchandise, Sport Business Journal report.

It is also notable that No1 on the list overall is the NASCAR brand itself, more popular than any individual driver.

But Larson is the most popular driver according to the list provided by NASCAR Holdings.

His Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is second on the list at the halfway point of the 2025 NASCAR season.

Elliott has won NASCAR’s most popular driver for seven years in a row.

But Larson’s profile is clearly growing, aided by eye-catching outings at the Indy 500.

NASCAR also revealed that trackside merchandise sales at last weekend’s Coca Cola 600 were the highest in 15 years.

Limited-edition numbered hats and collectible diecast for the event, and Larson ‘double’ memorabilia referring to the Indy 500, were among the popular sales.

A year ago, Elliott was No1 on the list for merchandise sales with the NASCAR brand at No2. Larson was No3.

That order has interestingly reshuffled this year.

Here is the list of the top 15 merchandise sellers within NASCAR…