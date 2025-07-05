Shane van Gisbergen responds to claim NASCAR drivers aren’t “road racers”

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen has responded to Joey Logano’s claim that most long-time NASCAR drivers aren’t “road racers”.

Ahead of this weekend’s Chicago Street Race, Penske star Logano pointed out what he sees as a major weakness for many Cup Series drivers, who predominantly race on ovals.

“We’re not road racers to speak of,” he said. “There’s only one out there that really is, and so all of us are, in a way, playing catch-up.”

The “one” driver Logano referred to was van Gisbergen, who shocked the field by winning the Chicago race on his Cup Series debut in 2023.

Now a full-time NASCAR driver, the Kiwi is among the favourites to win again this weekend, drawing on his extensive road course experience from Australia’s Supercars Championship.

In response to Logano’s comments, van Gisbergen said it’s worth remembering that he faces an equivalent challenge on ovals — and has had to work hard to close the gap.

“I can just flip what he says, and that’s what I feel on ovals,” said the 36-year-old. “That’s the reason why I’m doing Summer Shootout and stuff, just trying to get experience on ovals.”

“These guys have been doing left-handers since they were 10 years old. They’re two completely different sports, and although there has been road racing in NASCAR forever, it’s not that much. Just the experience levels are different in what we do.

“And I feel like they’ve definitely gotten a lot better since the first one on this track, for sure.”

Van Gisbergen recently claimed victory in NASCAR’s first visit to the road course in Mexico City but has yet to finish higher than 14th on an oval this season.