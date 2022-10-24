2022 NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville: Full Weekend Race Schedule

Kyle Larson played the role of spoiler at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which keeps the door wide open for playoff drivers trying to find their way to Phoenix for the championship race. With Joey Logano as the only driver currently locked in, the final three spots will be determined among the seven remaining eligible drivers.

It is a return to short track racing as the Cup series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500 on the day before Halloween. The three drivers currently above the cutline are Ross Chastain (+19), Chase Elliott (+11), and William Byron (+5). The bottom four heading into the race are Denny Hamlin (-5), Ryan Blaney (-18), Christopher Bell (-33), and Chase Briscoe (-44).

The first race at Martinsville this year was won by Byron, who is hoping to become the first driver since Hamlin (in 2010) to sweep the two races in a season. He is certainly with the right team, as Hendrick Motorsports has won three of the last four races at Martinsville.

There will be plenty of competition, especially considering all that is on the line. Outside of the playoff drivers, Martin Truex Jr will undoubtedly be in the mix as well. The three-time Martinsville winner is still searching for his first win this year, in what has been an unbelievably frustrating season. This will be the 148th Cup race at Martinsville.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday October 29

12:00 pm - Practice

12:45 pm - Qualifying

Sunday October 30

2:00 pm - Race