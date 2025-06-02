2025 Isle of Man TT: Monday 2 June Races LIVE UPDATES!

The opening race day of the 2025 Isle of Man TT takes place today (Monday 2 June), with three races scheduled to go ahead.

Racing was due to begin on Saturday 31 May with the opening Supersport TT, but numerous weather interruptions across qualifying week led to a major schedule change.

Race action will now begin two days later than planned on Monday, with the Superbike TT returning to its slot as race week opener - something that hasn't happened since 2022.

It has been shortened to four laps from six to accommodate the packed three-race programme for Monday. The Superbike race will be followed by the first Sidecar race of the week, with the first Supersport contest set to conclude the day's action.

The three-lap Supersport TT was due to be the curtain-raiser for TT 2025 on Saturday.

Monday 2 June schedule: