2025 Isle of Man TT: Monday 2 June Races LIVE UPDATES!
Live text coverage of racing on Monday 2 June at the 2025 Isle of Man TT
The opening race day of the 2025 Isle of Man TT takes place today (Monday 2 June), with three races scheduled to go ahead.
Racing was due to begin on Saturday 31 May with the opening Supersport TT, but numerous weather interruptions across qualifying week led to a major schedule change.
Race action will now begin two days later than planned on Monday, with the Superbike TT returning to its slot as race week opener - something that hasn't happened since 2022.
It has been shortened to four laps from six to accommodate the packed three-race programme for Monday. The Superbike race will be followed by the first Sidecar race of the week, with the first Supersport contest set to conclude the day's action.
The three-lap Supersport TT was due to be the curtain-raiser for TT 2025 on Saturday.
Monday 2 June schedule:
- Superbike TT - 12:00 BST (4 laps)
- Sidecar TT 1 - 2pm BST (2 laps)
- Supersport TT 1 - 15:00 (3 laps)
Davey Todd wins a tense four-lap Superbike TT on 8TEN Racing's debut.
He beats Michael Dunlop by just 1.296s. Dunlop did a final lap of 135.416mph.
Dean Harrison completes the podium, 43.5s behind Dunlop.
Lead at Cronk has increased slightly for Todd. This looks done.
Big shame for Herberston who was having a hell of a ride.
Dom Herbertson is being reported as a retirement. Sounds like a crash but he is said to be ok.
At the Bungalow, Todd's lead is back to 2.285s over Dunlop. Going to need a massive end to this lap from Dunlop to overhaul Todd now.
We're at Ramsey now. Todd's lead has come down slightly to 1.904s.
Todd has led every single split in this race.
Shaun Anderson is reported as out of this race.
At Ballaugh, Todd's lead is back to 2.2s. So, that moment for Dunlop has been costly.
Dunlop has gotten past Harrison on the road at Rhencullen section. That may have cost him.
Hutchy is out in the pits with a broken seat on his BMW.
At Glen Helen on the final lap, Todd leads but by nothing! The gap is only 0.269s. Dunlop is pushing!
- Todd
- Dunlop
- D.Harrison
- N.Harrison
- Johnson
- Hillier
- Brookes
- McGuinness
- Herbertson
- Hutchinson
Dunlop is closing on Dean Harrison on the road, which could come to help the BMW rider on this last lap.
One lap to go, Todd leads at the Grandstand by 1.9s over Dunlop.
The lead at Cronk is 2s for Todd now. Good sector for the 8TEN rider.
In the last two laps, Dunlop was a bit quicker on the run from Cronk to the Grandstand. So, this gap could shift come the start of the final lap.
Todd's lead has come down again through the Bungalow. Dunlop is only 1.172s behind now!
Dean Harrison is now 18.3s down in third. Not going to get involved in this win battle but looks safe in the podium.
Todd lost time at Parliament Square. He ran wide on the brakes, so that would explain where that gap has come from.
Through Ramsey, Dunlop has clawed time back. Todd's lead is only 1.939s now!
Dunlop is fast through Sulby. 198.897mph.
Dunlop's going to really have to dig deep here if he has any hopes of beating Todd here.
Todd has recovered himself at Ballaugh. He's 3.086s clear of Dunlop now, while Harrison is 14s adrift in third.