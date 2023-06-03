Crash Home
James Hillier

LIVE UPDATES: Race 1 from the Supersport class at the 2023 Isle of Man TT

The 2023 Isle of Man TT kicks into full gear with the first of several race days around the legendary course. Taking place today is Race 1 from the Supersport class.

Crash.net will bring you live updates throughout the 4 lap race. 

16:07
Here's how it happened...

Incredible Michael Dunlop dominates Supersport race at Isle of Man TT

16:04
Your Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 1 podium

Dunlop is the winner ahead of Hickman and Harrison. Jamie Coward was fourth ahead of Davey Todd. 

15:59
Hickman snatches second away by just three tenths

Hickman pips Harrison to P3 thanks to a stunning final lap. 

15:58
Michael Dunlop wins by 12 seconds.

Harrison is across the line but Dunlop wins the first race of the week.

15:54
Hickman is coming for P2

Just one second separates Harrison and Hickman heading over the mountain section. There's not long left int he first race of the 2023 Isle of Man TT.

15:47

Harrison has extended his lead over Hickman for P2 at the start of lap four and he's currently quicker than Dunlop, who is choosing to back off rather than go for the lap record. 

15:42
We're on the final lap

Dunlop is still leading by a comfortable margin of 17 seconds, while Hickman is catching Harrison for second. 

15:40
Lap 3

If Dunlop is to set a lap record it will come on the final lap, although it would be a big ask for the current leader. 

15:38
Stunning pace and consistency from Dunlop

Dunlop leads by over 16 seconds heading through the mountain section on lap three.

15:31
Lap 3

+12.189s is the deficit Harrison is facing at the moment as Dunlop is controlling things out front.

15:26
It's still a one-horse race at the moment

Dunlop's lead is still growing and he's now 13+ seconds clear of Harrison. Hickman is still in P3.

15:22
Dunlop still leads as pit stops begin

The first stops are now taking shape at the end of lap two. Leader on the road, Harrison is in pit lane

15:17
Dunlop is making this look easy

Still on lap two, Dunlop is now 11 seconds clear of Harrison and remains on lap record pace. 

15:12
Lap 2

Dunlap is a whole two seconds inside the Supersport lap record as his lead goes over 10 seconds. 

15:10
Dunlap is on lap record pace

Dunlap is continuing his ominous charge and could break the lap record at some stage. It won't be on lap two though as riders will need to slow down for the lone pit stop .

15:07
First lap is done at the Isle of Man TT

Dunlop takes another second out of Harrison coming across the start-finish straight. The Yamaha rider leads by -5.488s.

15:03
Lap 1

Dunlop's lead is currently -4.493s over Harrison - Hickman is still third.

15:02
Dunlop is flying!

Dunlop insreases his lead by a further second as riders hit the mountain section. 

14:58
Lap 1 - Dunlop is making his presence felt

Dunlop increases his lead from one second to three seconds over Harrison. 

14:55
Lap 1

Dunlop is the new leader after finding time on Harrison. 

14:53
The top three after one sector...

Harrison is fastest from Dunlop and Peter Hickman through the first split.

14:52
Harrison is the rider making moves early on

Dean Harrison is flying on this opening lap. 

14:46

And we're underway! David Johnson is the first rider to set off. 

14:45

We're just moments away from the race getting underway and riders tackling Bray Hill. 

14:37

Michael Dunlop heads into the race as the favourite following a brilliant perfomance throughout the different categories in qualifying. 

