Dunlop has won the Race of Legends a record nine times and is also a legend of the Isle of Man TT, with 21 race wins under his belt.

But he made the shock call to withdraw from this weekend’s event at Armoy.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

He explained: “All of the MD Racing machines were prepped and ready to take part in Armoy road races this weekend when the team was informed that it was not being treated on an equal and fair basis with some of the other teams taking part in the event.

"As a result, we have decided to withdraw from the meeting.

“This decision has been taken reluctantly after so many years of enjoyable and successful racing at Armoy, my home race, we can’t explain our level of disappointment with the situation with the club after 10 plus years of commitment to the event."