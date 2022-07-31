Armoy Road Races: Davey Todd wins Race of Legends in the absence of Michael Dunlop
Davey Todd took advantage of Michael Dunlop’s absence to break his lap record and win the Race of Legends at the Armoy Road Races.
Dunlop (pictured above) withdrew from the road racing event at late notice on Friday morning claiming that he wasn’t treated “on an equal and fair basis”.
Dunlop had won nine Race of Legends consecutively but, without him competing, victory was taken by Todd who became the first new name on the trophy in over a decade.
Todd won the seven-lap feature race by 8.86 seconds ahead of Michael Sweeney.
Todd broke Dunlop’s lap record by recording 107.8s - an average lap speed of 108.534mph - en route to victory.
He is the first rider to complete the County Antrim circuit in less than one minute and 40 seconds, with a time of 1:39.773.
The Milenco by Padgett's Honda rider also won both Supersport events.