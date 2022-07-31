Dunlop (pictured above) withdrew from the road racing event at late notice on Friday morning claiming that he wasn’t treated “on an equal and fair basis”.

Dunlop had won nine Race of Legends consecutively but, without him competing, victory was taken by Todd who became the first new name on the trophy in over a decade.

Todd won the seven-lap feature race by 8.86 seconds ahead of Michael Sweeney.

Todd broke Dunlop’s lap record by recording 107.8s - an average lap speed of 108.534mph - en route to victory.

He is the first rider to complete the County Antrim circuit in less than one minute and 40 seconds, with a time of 1:39.773.

The Milenco by Padgett's Honda rider also won both Supersport events.